Out of the past: May 20

1999

Power remained out for some AmerenUE customers yesterday, two days after high winds whipped through Southeast Missouri; the Monday afternoon storm left about 44,000 AmerenUE customers without power in Cape Girardeau and the surrounding area to as far south as Oran; by late yesterday afternoon, nearly 3,000 customers were still without electricity, said AmerenUE district manager Doug Groesbeck; many of those customers live in Cape Girardeau.

Sharland Reed is the new executive director of the Family Resource Center in Cape Girardeau; the center was formed in June 1995 as a task force of the Community Caring Council; the center will serve those residents who live south of William Street and east of West End Boulevard; it will strive to bring services to that area of the city, such as an after-school program, GED classes, family counseling and health care.

1974

Judge Marshall Craig rules that Cape Girardeau County Court can build the proposed county law enforcement complex on the County Farm in Cape Girardeau; his six-page ruling says the court “finds that the County Court has acted and further indicates that it will act in good faith and in the best interest of the county”; Jackson city attorney Kenneth L. Waldron says he will recommend that the City Council appeal the decision to the Missouri Supreme Court.

Cape County Private Ambulance Service is moving to a new location; a building at 1458 N. Kingshighway has been leased from the William R. Schott Co.; the service will, after slight building renovation, begin operating from the new location next week, reports George Rouse, owner of the service; the business is currently at 3304 Independence St.; the latter structure is owned by Saint Francis Hospital and will be removed.