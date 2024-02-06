Out of the past: May 20

1998

After two days on the run, the target of a Southeast Missouri manhunt was captured on the banks of the Diversion Channel south of Cape Girardeau yesterday afternoon; the 26-year-old St. Louis man was captured in a wooded area along the Cape Girardeau County side of the channel by officers from Scott City, Cape Girardeau and Scott counties and the Missouri Highway Patrol; he was hiding behind a levee "where all the mud and all the driftwood and all the brush pile up," says Scott City patrolman Janice Payne, one of the officers who made the capture.

Longtime appellate court Judge Stanley A. Grimm of Cape Girardeau has sent a letter to Gov. Mel Carnahan announcing his decision to step down from the bench effective at the end of July; with his resignation, Grimm brings to an end a distinguished judicial career that has spanned a quarter century.

1973

The Rev. Philipe J. Martinez of St. John's Seminary in Kansas City, Missouri, is the guest speaker at afternoon graduation ceremonies at St. Vincent's College; a graduation Mass precedes the presentation of diplomas to 10 seniors in the school chapel; receiving diplomas are John Fernow, Charles Keller, Dean Nuelle, John O'Donoghue, Steven Perron, James Roth, David Schneck, Scott Seymour, Vincent Vogt and Randy White.

"Jesus Looks at Sin" is the sermon topic of Dr. Gerald L. Fleming, guest speaker at Centenary United Methodist Church; Fleming is the associate secretary of the board of pensions of the United Methodist Church and is a member of Ohio Conference, where he served several pastorates.