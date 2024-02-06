Out of the past: May 20

After two days on the run, the target of a Southeast Missouri manhunt was captured on the banks of the Diversion Channel south of Cape Girardeau yesterday afternoon; the 26-year-old St. Louis man was captured in a wooded area along the Cape Girardeau County side of the channel by officers from Scott City, Cape Girardeau and Scott counties and the Missouri Highway Patrol; he was hiding behind a levee "where all the mud and all the driftwood and all the brush pile up," says Scott City patrolman Janice Payne, one of the officers who made the capture.
Longtime appellate court Judge Stanley A. Grimm of Cape Girardeau has sent a letter to Gov. Mel Carnahan announcing his decision to step down from the bench effective at the end of July; with his resignation, Grimm brings to an end a distinguished judicial career that has spanned a quarter century.
The Rev. Philipe J. Martinez of St. John's Seminary in Kansas City, Missouri, is the guest speaker at afternoon graduation ceremonies at St. Vincent's College; a graduation Mass precedes the presentation of diplomas to 10 seniors in the school chapel; receiving diplomas are John Fernow, Charles Keller, Dean Nuelle, John O'Donoghue, Steven Perron, James Roth, David Schneck, Scott Seymour, Vincent Vogt and Randy White.
"Jesus Looks at Sin" is the sermon topic of Dr. Gerald L. Fleming, guest speaker at Centenary United Methodist Church; Fleming is the associate secretary of the board of pensions of the United Methodist Church and is a member of Ohio Conference, where he served several pastorates.
The John Luchow, newest boat of the Marquette Cement Mfg. Co. fleet, has been delivered to the Cape Girardeau plant and likely will make its maiden cruise tomorrow with barges of cement to the Tiptonville, Tennessee, area; built at Louisville, Kentucky, the boat is named for Capt. John Luchow, marine superintendent of the company.
Rush H. Limbaugh gives the commencement address at evening exercises for Cape Girardeau Central High School in the College Auditorium; three of the 84 seniors graduate in absentia, since they are in military service.
Newly elected pastor of Hanover Lutheran Church, the Rev. Henry A. Wagner, preaches his first sermon at his new charge; Wagner came to Cape Girardeau from London, Arkansas; Hanover Church had been without a regular pastor since last August, when the Rev. E.C. Schutt resigned to accept an Illinois pastorate; the pulpit has been filled since then by the Rev. O. Kretzmann, pastor of the Lutheran church at Egypt Mills.
The Rev. William Crowe, pastor of the Westminster Presbyterian Church in St. Louis, delivers the baccalaureate sermon for the graduating class of the Cape Girardeau Teachers College in the morning.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
