Out of the past: May 2

1993

Mary Miller assumes the role of organist at Centenary United Methodist Church; she comes to Centenary from Emanuel United Church of Christ in Jackson, where she served as organist/music director three years; a native of Detroit, Miller received a bachelor of music degree in organ from the University of Michigan.

One of Cape Girardeau's oldest auto dealerships is joining the new-car crowd and moving westward; Crown Cadillac Oldsmobile has acquired the Nissan franchise and will relocate to 607 S. Kingshighway.

1968

Workers on the State College campus have assembled a new postal station, which will handle the heavy mail load originating at the college; the automatic facility is located near the front sidewalk of Memorial Hall, off the northeast corner of that building; college staff members and students will be able to buy stamps, weigh items and complete the mailing process at the station.

The 45th annual convention of the Missouri District of Optimist International opens with registration and a host party, with about 250 persons in attendance; the convention will run through Sunday; the host clubs are the Breakfast and Evening clubs of Cape Girardeau and the Jackson Optimists.