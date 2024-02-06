Out of the past: May 2

Mary Miller assumes the role of organist at Centenary United Methodist Church; she comes to Centenary from Emanuel United Church of Christ in Jackson, where she served as organist/music director three years; a native of Detroit, Miller received a bachelor of music degree in organ from the University of Michigan.
One of Cape Girardeau's oldest auto dealerships is joining the new-car crowd and moving westward; Crown Cadillac Oldsmobile has acquired the Nissan franchise and will relocate to 607 S. Kingshighway.
Workers on the State College campus have assembled a new postal station, which will handle the heavy mail load originating at the college; the automatic facility is located near the front sidewalk of Memorial Hall, off the northeast corner of that building; college staff members and students will be able to buy stamps, weigh items and complete the mailing process at the station.
The 45th annual convention of the Missouri District of Optimist International opens with registration and a host party, with about 250 persons in attendance; the convention will run through Sunday; the host clubs are the Breakfast and Evening clubs of Cape Girardeau and the Jackson Optimists.
The Cape Girardeau Ministerial Alliance favors aid to the Jewish populations of Nazi-ridden Europe, who have come under much persecution during the war; the alliance went on record at its regular meeting Monday supporting the statement recently adopted by the Federal Council of Churches of Christ in America; the statement offers support to those helping to rescue European Jews.
Mr. and Mrs. Frank C. Harper of Cape Girardeau have been notified by the War Department their son, Pfc. Wallace L. Harper, 22, lost his life April 8 in the fighting in North Africa.
Martin Pollack has left Cape Girardeau for Camp McPherson in Georgia, where he will work at the plumbing trade in the employ of the government; while he is away, his wife and little son will reside with her parents, Mr. and Mrs. M.C. Pittman.
A good-sized crowd saw three boxing matches at the Opera House last night, given under the auspices of the Cape Girardeau Athletic Association; Otis "Thunderbolt" Bryant of Sikeston, Missouri, and Charlie Stapp of St. Louis fought 12 rounds to a draw; "Battling" Holmes was given the decision over Anton "Sheepy" Schaaf after four rounds; and "Gunboat" Baehr and "Torpedo" Thomas staged a six-round draw.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
