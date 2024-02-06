Out of the past: May 19

1992

CAIRO, Ill. -- Cairo has a new police chief. Harold Nelson, 60, a retired Illinois State Policeman who was named assistant chief here in February, has been elevated to the chief's position. He is the city's first black police chief.

Southeast Missouri State University is losing another top administrator. Dorothy Allen, the assistant provost, will leave to become vice president for academic affairs at Eastern New Mexico University in Portales, New Mexico.

1967

Completion of new horse trails is expected soon at Trail of Tears Park. This week, bush-hogs are clearing areas along some of the more scenic parts of the park as park personnel prepare for the summer season. The new horse trails are being cut in connection with a horse-rental stable that will open this weekend.

Lennie Whitworth, an engineer with Buchmueller-Whitworth, architects for the new State College high-rise dormitories, says they anticipate no delay in the occupancy of the newly completed dorm as the result of the strike of Carpenters Local 1770, now in its fourth day. He says the new dorm, the first of four to be built, is essentially completed, and the college has been moving equipment into it for some time. He adds the pickets will affect only the beginning of work on the second dorm.