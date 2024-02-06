Out of the past: May 19

CAIRO, Ill. -- Cairo has a new police chief. Harold Nelson, 60, a retired Illinois State Policeman who was named assistant chief here in February, has been elevated to the chief's position. He is the city's first black police chief.
Southeast Missouri State University is losing another top administrator. Dorothy Allen, the assistant provost, will leave to become vice president for academic affairs at Eastern New Mexico University in Portales, New Mexico.
Completion of new horse trails is expected soon at Trail of Tears Park. This week, bush-hogs are clearing areas along some of the more scenic parts of the park as park personnel prepare for the summer season. The new horse trails are being cut in connection with a horse-rental stable that will open this weekend.
Lennie Whitworth, an engineer with Buchmueller-Whitworth, architects for the new State College high-rise dormitories, says they anticipate no delay in the occupancy of the newly completed dorm as the result of the strike of Carpenters Local 1770, now in its fourth day. He says the new dorm, the first of four to be built, is essentially completed, and the college has been moving equipment into it for some time. He adds the pickets will affect only the beginning of work on the second dorm.
The Cape Girardeau City Council has granted a 10-year franchise to the Cape Transit Co. to operate motor buses in the city. The firm started business here a little more than a year ago. The new franchise grants Cape Transit exclusive right to run city buses and requires the company to give public service over the streets.
Cape Girardeau bore the brunt of a brief but severe rain and electrical storm, accompanied by wind and hail, early last night. Telephone and power circuits were disrupted partially, and some damage was done to local garden and field crops.
Cape Girardeau will do its bit in the matter of buying Liberty Bonds. The Commercial Club last night voted unanimously to begin a campaign for selling the bonds in this city. According to population and assessed wealth, Cape Girardeau County's share of the bonds will be $500,000. Nearly half that amount should be subscribed for in the city of Cape Girardeau.
About 30 Boy Scouts of troops 1 and 2, accompanied by Capt. Wilson C. Bain and scoutmaster Rush Limbaugh, start out in the afternoon on their first hike since the council was reorganized. They travel out Sprigg Street to the Old Fort, about four miles on the Rock Levee Road, taking with them supplies for their camp supper. They return to town about dark.
-- Sharon K. Sanders