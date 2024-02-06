Out of the past: May 17

1998

It was standing room only at the Show Me Center yesterday as degrees were conferred on 921 graduates of Southeast Missouri State University; friends and families of the graduates filled every available seat, and some found seats on the steps and in the aisles; commencement speaker was Missouri Attorney General Jay Nixon.

Southern University put up a strong challenge, but there was simply no denying Southeast Missouri State University's baseball Indians in their quest to pull off a feat that no other men's athletic team in school has ever accomplished; breaking open a close game over the final three innings, the Indians knocked off the Jaguars 10-3 yesterday afternoon in front of more than 1,000 fans at Capaha Park, claiming the best-of-three NCAA play-in series; as a result, Southeast earned a berth in the NCAA Division I Tournament for the first time ever.

1973

JEFFERSON CITY -- Despite opposition from a Southeast Missouri delegation, the Senate Gubernatorial Appointments Committee last night unanimously approved the appointment of C.A. Juden of Cape Girardeau to his second term on the Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents; however, another Southeast Missouri nominee of Gov. Christopher "Kit" Bond -- Lt. Col. Charles M. Kiefner of Perryville as adjutant general -- ran into a snag; seven witnesses appeared before the committee opposing Juden; they didn't question his ability, but objected to there being three Girardeans on the six-member board.

A strike by Laborers Local 282 of Cape Girardeau has shut down several construction jobs, including the $13.5 million Saint Francis Hospital project at William Street and Mount Auburn Road; pickets appear at several sites at mid-morning; Paul P. Menz, business representative of Local 282, says the strike is over a renewed contract with the Southeast Missouri Building Trades Council.