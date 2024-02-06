Out of the past: May 17

1996

The Mississippi River is headed for yet another crest at Cape Girardeau, this time at 41 feet on the gauge tomorrow, predicts the National Weather Service; flood stage here is 32; flooding in Cape Girardeau isn't expected to be significant; Route J, County Road 525 and State Highway 177 do have water in places.

Kindness was dished out on paper plates Thursday; as part of Random Acts of Kindness Week, members of Grace United Methodist Church grilled hot dogs and hamburgers for more than 400 Cape Girardeau Central High School students and staff, who ate lunch on the church parking lot at Broadway and Caruthers Avenue.

1971

Charles Luce Harrison Jr. of Ladue, Missouri, vice chairman of the State College Board of Regents and a member of a widely known and successful business family of Cape Girardeau, dies at a St. Louis hospital at age 56; in the contracting profession with his uncle, Robert D. Harrison of Cape Girardeau, Harrison was president of Rock Hill Asphalt and Construction Co. in Clayton, Missouri, Columbia Asphalt Co. in Columbia, Missouri, and Blacktop Sealing Corp. in St. Louis County.

Gary Rust, owner of the Cape Girardeau Bulletin, a weekly newspaper, has reacquired the Jackson Journal, also a weekly, from Cletus Ellinghouse of Marble Hill, Missouri; Tip-Off magazine, an entertainment section carried by the Bulletin, is now also being included in the Journal's circulation.