Out of the past: May 17

The Mississippi River is headed for yet another crest at Cape Girardeau, this time at 41 feet on the gauge tomorrow, predicts the National Weather Service; flood stage here is 32; flooding in Cape Girardeau isn't expected to be significant; Route J, County Road 525 and State Highway 177 do have water in places.
Kindness was dished out on paper plates Thursday; as part of Random Acts of Kindness Week, members of Grace United Methodist Church grilled hot dogs and hamburgers for more than 400 Cape Girardeau Central High School students and staff, who ate lunch on the church parking lot at Broadway and Caruthers Avenue.
Charles Luce Harrison Jr. of Ladue, Missouri, vice chairman of the State College Board of Regents and a member of a widely known and successful business family of Cape Girardeau, dies at a St. Louis hospital at age 56; in the contracting profession with his uncle, Robert D. Harrison of Cape Girardeau, Harrison was president of Rock Hill Asphalt and Construction Co. in Clayton, Missouri, Columbia Asphalt Co. in Columbia, Missouri, and Blacktop Sealing Corp. in St. Louis County.
Gary Rust, owner of the Cape Girardeau Bulletin, a weekly newspaper, has reacquired the Jackson Journal, also a weekly, from Cletus Ellinghouse of Marble Hill, Missouri; Tip-Off magazine, an entertainment section carried by the Bulletin, is now also being included in the Journal's circulation.
Quite an engineering feat posed itself for members of the Black Mask Dramatic Club yesterday when, after a lengthy search, they finally found a 1908 model automobile to be used in their production of "I Remember Mama," one of the highlights of the State College homecoming; unable to bring the car in the back way, brawny men students half pushed and half carried the auto up the stairs of Academic Hall and, eventually, to the stage of the auditorium.
Negotiations are underway with Aquamsi Land Co. to build a bus terminal building at the southwest corner of Themis and Middle streets for Southern Trailways; the company plans to move the existing terminal headquarters from Broadway to a building at 119 Themis St., which has been occupied by the Cape County Social Security Commission.
Mayor H.H. Haas, who is working out final details for the Carnegie public library so construction work may be completed by fall, sends the tentative plans to the Carnegie Corporation in New York; when they are returned, the architects can proceed to prepare the working plans; the mayor also asks if the property is to be deeded to the Carnegie Corporation or to the city, and if the corporation will consent to locating the library in Courthouse Park.
A warranty deed, where by the International Shoe Co. of St. Louis sells the shoe factory at Cape Girardeau to the International Shoe Co. of Wilmington, Delaware, has been recorded in land records in Jackson.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.