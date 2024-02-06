Out of the past: May 17

1995

Dark skies, heavy rains mixed with hail, lightning and strong winds swept over a wide area of Southeast Missouri yesterday morning; no serious damage was reported, but the storms did cause minor flooding in streets; the rain also results in a slightly higher Mississippi River crest for Cape Girardeau: 38.5 feet on Saturday.

Cape Girardeau wants to raise sewer, water, golf and various other parks and recreation fees as part of the proposed $55 million budget for fiscal 1996; the monthly sewer charges would be raised 5%, and golf and various parks and recreation classesand programs by 5 to 8%, beginning July; water charges would climb by 3%, effective Jan. 1.

1970

The Rev. Ronald Feuerhahn, son of Mr. and Mrs. Alvin Feuerhahn of Cape Girardeau, is the guest speaker at the three morning worship services at Trinity Lutheran Church; Feuerhahn is pastor of University Lutheran Church in Cambridge, England; he and his wife and two daughters are visiting his parents.

ALTENBURG, Mo. -- The original church building of Trinity Lutheran Church at Altenburg is 125 years old this year; to commemorate the event, a special worship service is held in the evening, with the Rev. Walter E. Fehrmann, pastor, in charge; an open house follow the service in the old building.