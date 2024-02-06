Out of the past: May 17

Dark skies, heavy rains mixed with hail, lightning and strong winds swept over a wide area of Southeast Missouri yesterday morning; no serious damage was reported, but the storms did cause minor flooding in streets; the rain also results in a slightly higher Mississippi River crest for Cape Girardeau: 38.5 feet on Saturday.
Cape Girardeau wants to raise sewer, water, golf and various other parks and recreation fees as part of the proposed $55 million budget for fiscal 1996; the monthly sewer charges would be raised 5%, and golf and various parks and recreation classesand programs by 5 to 8%, beginning July; water charges would climb by 3%, effective Jan. 1.
The Rev. Ronald Feuerhahn, son of Mr. and Mrs. Alvin Feuerhahn of Cape Girardeau, is the guest speaker at the three morning worship services at Trinity Lutheran Church; Feuerhahn is pastor of University Lutheran Church in Cambridge, England; he and his wife and two daughters are visiting his parents.
ALTENBURG, Mo. -- The original church building of Trinity Lutheran Church at Altenburg is 125 years old this year; to commemorate the event, a special worship service is held in the evening, with the Rev. Walter E. Fehrmann, pastor, in charge; an open house follow the service in the old building.
Cape Girardeau County has 63 corporations and 2,196 individuals who will pay state income taxes on 1944 incomes; taxes to be paid total $75,098.06; of that total, $57,325.31 will be paid by individuals and $17,772.75 by the 63 corporations.
The nine-room frame dwelling at 903 College Hill, owned by Mrs. W.S. Dearmont, has been purchased by Tom Fitzgerald Jr., who plans to move into it after it is remodeled; Russell L. Dearmont was here to complete the transaction for his mother, who has been residing with her son in St. Louis since the death of her husband.
Petitions are being circulated asking the County Court not to sell the county farm; the petition indicates the farm is worth $200 an acre now and will be worth more than that in a few years.
Leo Schultz, who is teaching manual training in the schools at Cairo, Illinois, spent the weekend here with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Gust Schultz, before returning there this morning; his brother, Louis J. Schultz, arrived home Sunday; he is teaching manual training in the schools at Flat River, Missouri.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.