Out of the past: May 16

1998

The airport and the school district in Cape Girardeau stand to gain financially from bills passed by the Missouri Legislature during the session that ended yesterday; lawmakers approved bills that would provide state funding for the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport control tower and increased state aid for the local school district; the governor must sign the bills before they become law.

Dr. Steven Hoffman, assistant professor of history at Southeast Missouri State University, recently was named to the board of the newly formed Missouri Downtown Association; the new statewide organization is designed to promote downtown revitalization and development in towns and cities across Missouri.

1973

McCLURE, Ill. -- Although the flooded Mississippi River is falling, it could be weeks before Illinois Highways 3 and 146 are opened to through traffic; both highways remain closed except to local travelers, and McClure traffic is being allowed over the one-way levee road in 30-minute intervals; southward, only Gale- or Thebes-destined traffic is being allowed on the levee road, which is carrying two-way traffic.

An all-time record 64 new members joined the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce during its annual one-day membership drive yesterday; the additions bring the chamber's membership to about 650 professional and business persons.