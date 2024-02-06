Out of the past: May 16

The airport and the school district in Cape Girardeau stand to gain financially from bills passed by the Missouri Legislature during the session that ended yesterday; lawmakers approved bills that would provide state funding for the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport control tower and increased state aid for the local school district; the governor must sign the bills before they become law.
Dr. Steven Hoffman, assistant professor of history at Southeast Missouri State University, recently was named to the board of the newly formed Missouri Downtown Association; the new statewide organization is designed to promote downtown revitalization and development in towns and cities across Missouri.
McCLURE, Ill. -- Although the flooded Mississippi River is falling, it could be weeks before Illinois Highways 3 and 146 are opened to through traffic; both highways remain closed except to local travelers, and McClure traffic is being allowed over the one-way levee road in 30-minute intervals; southward, only Gale- or Thebes-destined traffic is being allowed on the levee road, which is carrying two-way traffic.
An all-time record 64 new members joined the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce during its annual one-day membership drive yesterday; the additions bring the chamber's membership to about 650 professional and business persons.
The Rev. John L. Taylor, pastor of Centenary Methodist Church, is the speaker at the baccalaureate service for Cape Girardeau Central High School seniors in the evening in the State College auditorium; 84 seniors will be graduated, three in absentia because of military service -- William Firestone, Donald W. Lemonds and Ivan McKee.
Baccalaureate service for the senior class of John S. Cobb School is held in the afternoon in the school auditorium, with the Rev. W.W. Betton, pastor of St. James A.M.E. Church, delivering the sermon; seniors are Annie Anthony, Loren Cato, Lester Green, Charles Green, Denza Jones, Robert Johnson and Calvin Mitchell.
Rains of the past two days, flooding farms in creek bottoms and inundating lower farming land in the south part of Cape Girardeau County, have forced an added delay to agricultural operations, which may prove serious unless warmer weather appears at once, declare farmers; crops in the lowlands were swept away by the water of Monday and Tuesday and must be replanted; but the land is so wet, farmers won't be able to begin working it again until next week; the only crop that benefited from the rain is wheat.
Clyde A. McDonald, one of the proprietors of the Night and Day Cleaning Co., located near the corner of Broadway and Middle Street, is seriously burned when an explosion of naphtha sets fire to the establishment at 10 a.m., causing damage estimated at $1,500; both of McDonald's legs are burned from his waist to his feet, and his right hand is seared by flames; the building, within 50 feet of the Cape Oil Co. filling station, is badly charred and is believed to be a complete loss, although machinery in the building isn't terribly damaged.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.