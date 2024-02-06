Out of the past: May 16

1992

Teachers at Thomas Kelly Schools in Benton, Missouri, this week turned down an offer of a pay increase to help keep the district financially sound. As a result, teachers in the Kelly district, like many others in the region, will work for the same pay next year as they received this year. In some districts, the pay freeze continues for the third year.

A citizens' committee looking at the facility needs for Cape Girardeau Public Schools says the district needs to build a new elementary school and a new middle school. The report also suggests Cape Girardeau should close Washington and May Greene schools, revamp L.J. Schultz as a new board office and look at future property investments.

1967

The Cape Girardeau Board of Education last night OKed the first phase of May Greene School renovation after a $20,000 compromise. The stage is set for work to begin immediately on mechanical renovation, with completion expected by this fall; it will be followed up next year with structural renovation.

Richard H. Swaim, president of the First National Bank in Cape Girardeau, has been elected president of the Missouri Bankers Association. Swain served as treasurer of the organization in 1965 and in 1966 was elected vice president.