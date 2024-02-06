Out of the past: May 16

Teachers at Thomas Kelly Schools in Benton, Missouri, this week turned down an offer of a pay increase to help keep the district financially sound. As a result, teachers in the Kelly district, like many others in the region, will work for the same pay next year as they received this year. In some districts, the pay freeze continues for the third year.
A citizens' committee looking at the facility needs for Cape Girardeau Public Schools says the district needs to build a new elementary school and a new middle school. The report also suggests Cape Girardeau should close Washington and May Greene schools, revamp L.J. Schultz as a new board office and look at future property investments.
The Cape Girardeau Board of Education last night OKed the first phase of May Greene School renovation after a $20,000 compromise. The stage is set for work to begin immediately on mechanical renovation, with completion expected by this fall; it will be followed up next year with structural renovation.
Richard H. Swaim, president of the First National Bank in Cape Girardeau, has been elected president of the Missouri Bankers Association. Swain served as treasurer of the organization in 1965 and in 1966 was elected vice president.
The local rationing board announces certificates for the purchase of sugar for canning purposes will be issued beginning Monday morning at its office in the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce building and at the courthouse in Jackson. All applicants for canning certificates must bring their war-ration book or books with them.
The Colonial Tavern is undergoing some remodeling and redecorating work. A side entrance has been made on the west side of the building and also one on the north side. Inside, one room is being papered, and the exterior is being painted white. Joe Gerhardt is in charge of the interior work, while Elmer Thompson is panting the outside.
Professor B. Grieble and his beautiful young wife soon will leave Jackson. He has been teaching the Lutheran parochial school there successfully for the last three terms, while she is the accomplished organist of the Lutheran church.
Norman Finney, formerly of Cape Girardeau, has risen in the ranks of the Army from a mere private to the rank of captain. Finney left here nine years ago and soon enlisted. He spent several years in China and for the last two or three years has been at Douglas, Arizona. His most recent orders took him to San Francisco, where he is helping train soldiers.
-- Sharon K. Sanders