Out of the past: May 15

1999

Southeast Missouri State University’s Board of Regents isn’t ready to decide the future of Wildwood; the regents met behind closed doors yesterday to discuss a proposal from the university’s fund-raising foundation and alumni association to buy an off-campus house for the school’s president and turn Wildwood, the current campus home, into an alumni center.

Personnel at Schnucks grocery store in Cape Girardeau find pennies are in short supply; the Federal Reserve in St. Louis won’t be distributing any more pennies to banks in eastern Missouri until June, but that’s little consolation to those who need cents now; signs are up in Schnucks asking shoppers to pay in exact change.

1974

The strike by independent and owner-operator truck drivers in Southeast Missouri moves into high gear in the morning when about 40 drivers and their wives begin picketing the Federal Building at Broadway and Fountain Street in Cape Girardeau; the picketing drivers are members of the Midwest Independent Truckers, who approved the shutdown by an almost unanimous vote Saturday night in Poplar Bluff.

By a three-to-one majority, voters in the Illmo-Scott City School District Tuesday approved a $285,000 bond issue to construct an addition to the high school, furnish it and repair health and physical education rooms in the existing high school.