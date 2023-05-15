Out of the past: May 15

1998

Gene Huckstep, 69, whose leadership helped mold Cape Girardeau County government into one of the most well run in the state, died Wednesday night, May 13, at his Cape Girardeau home; Cape Girardeau County commissioners yesterday ordered all county flags lowered to half staff in memory of Huckstep, who had served as presiding commissioner from 1979 to 1994; more than just a political leader, he opened an auto body shop in Cape Girardeau in 1948, and in 1965 started the first extrication service in the area; a strong supporter of Saint Francis Hospital, he convinced the hospital to set up a 24-hour, staffed emergency room; in 1987, the center renamed its trauma wing in Huckstep's honor.

Bruce Loy, manager of the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, wasn't thrilled to learn Missouri Senate action on a measure to provide state funding for airports around the state was being held up last night by a filibuster on a controversial desegregation bill; supporters of the measure to create an aviation trust fund funded by the state tax on jet fuel hope the Senate will act today.

1973

After spending considerable time deciding what parliamentary procedure to use, the Cape Girardeau Board of Education last night voted out the proposed purchase of a computer for the vocational-technical school and voted in a 5% increment raise in salary for the top four administrators.

Nearly a third of the 1.2-mile approach fill on the Missouri side of the Interstate 155 bridge now under construction south of Caruthersville, Missouri, has been washed away by this spring's Mississippi River flood, say construction engineers with the Missouri Highway Department; the record-breaking, 66-day-old flood has also taken its toll on highways within the department's District 10, headquartered at Sikeston; it is still too early to tell how much highway damage there is, but it is believed to be extensive.