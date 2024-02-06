Out of the past: May 14

Bob White, chairman of the landmark committee of the Cape Girardeau Historical Preservation Committee, yesterday presented Judith Crow a plaque to designate her home at 323 Themis St., a local landmark; nine other structures were also named: the Briney House, 25 N. Fountain; D.A. Glenn House, 325 S. Spanish; Old St. Vincent's Church, 131 S. Main; the Thilenius House, 100 Longview; the Reynolds House, 632 N. Main; the George B. Clark House, 6 S. Fountain; the Klostermann Block, 7 through 11 S. Spanish; the Whitelaw House, 423 Themis; and the Huhn-Harrison House, 340 S. Lorimier.
The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. has accepted the latest offer of $2.6 million by Cape Girardeau businessman Jerry Lipps for two giant warehouse buildings north of Cape Girardeau; at an October auction, the FDIC rejected Lipps' $2.3 million offer for the two 216,000-square-foot buildings that formerly served as Indian Creek Warehouses; they are near the Procter & Gamble Paper Products Co. plant.
Jean A. Nischwitz, a chemistry major from Gordonville, is the highest-ranking senior at State College; with a grade point average of 3.93 on a 4.0 scale, she was recognized last night at an honors assembly, along with 105 other seniors who will be graduating with honors May 30.
Lake Girardeau, the 157-acre impoundment at Crump, which was closed two years ago when it failed to produce the quality fishing for which it was designed, is being readied for its second opening to anglers; fishermen will get their second chance to fish the lake at noon on June 1; after a 2-year period of treatment, involving revival of the initial fish population, fertilization and restocking, the lake is believed to be in excellent condition.
Stockholders of the Cape Girardeau County Club went on record last night to make the club's property available to the Veterans Administration, if this location is selected by the government as the site for the proposed $10,000 neuropsychiatric hospital; no price was mentioned, but it was pointed out regardless of any price agreed on the club will make a sacrifice in selling the property, since its present facilities can't be replaced at any other location at any price at this time.
The State College has entered into an agreement with the Cape Girardeau Board of Education to take over the month-by-month lease on the Broadway School, for dormitory facilities for single men students; the move is expected to greatly relieve the college's housing shortage.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Mrs. W.W. Martin of Cape Girardeau is receiving congratulations from all sides, after being elected president yesterday of the Missouri Federation of Women's Clubs at the annual convention; her most conspicuous rival for the honor was Mrs. P.S. Elliott of Kansas City, Missouri.
Around 20 property owners and business men of the downtown district assembled last night at the Chamber of Commerce rooms to discuss questions pertaining to conditions in that district; the matter of street paving received the most consideration, and in this connection it was necessary to discuss the street car proposition; the outcome was that a committee -- Will Bahn, E.G. Gramling and Louis Hecht -- was appointed to confer with property owners of Main and Independence streets with a view of having the three blocks paved as soon as possible.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
