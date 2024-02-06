Out of the past: May 14

1996

Bob White, chairman of the landmark committee of the Cape Girardeau Historical Preservation Committee, yesterday presented Judith Crow a plaque to designate her home at 323 Themis St., a local landmark; nine other structures were also named: the Briney House, 25 N. Fountain; D.A. Glenn House, 325 S. Spanish; Old St. Vincent's Church, 131 S. Main; the Thilenius House, 100 Longview; the Reynolds House, 632 N. Main; the George B. Clark House, 6 S. Fountain; the Klostermann Block, 7 through 11 S. Spanish; the Whitelaw House, 423 Themis; and the Huhn-Harrison House, 340 S. Lorimier.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. has accepted the latest offer of $2.6 million by Cape Girardeau businessman Jerry Lipps for two giant warehouse buildings north of Cape Girardeau; at an October auction, the FDIC rejected Lipps' $2.3 million offer for the two 216,000-square-foot buildings that formerly served as Indian Creek Warehouses; they are near the Procter & Gamble Paper Products Co. plant.

1971

Jean A. Nischwitz, a chemistry major from Gordonville, is the highest-ranking senior at State College; with a grade point average of 3.93 on a 4.0 scale, she was recognized last night at an honors assembly, along with 105 other seniors who will be graduating with honors May 30.

Lake Girardeau, the 157-acre impoundment at Crump, which was closed two years ago when it failed to produce the quality fishing for which it was designed, is being readied for its second opening to anglers; fishermen will get their second chance to fish the lake at noon on June 1; after a 2-year period of treatment, involving revival of the initial fish population, fertilization and restocking, the lake is believed to be in excellent condition.