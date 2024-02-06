Out of the past: May 14

1993

Despite the rainy weather, construction work on the Cape LaCroix Creek-Walker Branch flood-control project continues; as of April 29, the contractor -- Dumey Excavation and Brenda Kay Construction Inc. of Oran, Missouri -- has completed 70 percent of the work on the first phase of the project, which involves channel improvements along Cape LaCroix Creek from south of Bloomfield Road north to Arena Park.

General Sign Co. of Cape Girardeau and Universal Sign Co. of St. Louis have entered into a sales agreement benefiting both companies; General Sign has the ability to produce large electric signs, while Universal has the sales staff to sell them; General Sign has not been sold.

1968

Bonnie Zook, a sophomore at Cape Girardeau Central High School, and Thomas W. Headrick, a Sikeston (Missouri) High senior, depart from the Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport for Detroit and the Science Fair International; the regional science fair winners are accompanied by their high school sponsors, Bill Wilkison of Sikeston and John Rigdon of Central High, as well as three other adults.

Work on the new Procter & Gamble Paper Products plant near Neelys Landing started Monday with some site clearing; eight railroad carloads of earth-moving equipment are on the Frisco Railroad siding near the plant site waiting to be unloaded.