Out of the past: May 13

1999

Paul Wilson helped get the Timothy J. Ruopp Award started 14 years ago; but the Cape Girardeau County bailiff never imagined he would one day receive the award; Wilson, who is retiring at the end of August, received the award Wednesday at a ceremony at the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office; the annual award recognizes an outstanding law enforcement officer with the county sheriff’s office.

Fire destroys the home of Ronald and Christell Meyers and their four children at 225 S. Middle St.; “It took everything we had to move here, and now it’s gone,” says Ronald Meyers; the family recently moved to Cape Girardeau from Columbia.

1974

It may not be a big money-maker yet, but it certainly isn’t a loser, and as the end of the six-month trial period nears for the city-owned recycling center at 605 Good Hope St., VIP industries is seeking to assume full responsibility for the operation; Hilary F. Schmittzehe, VIP director, proposes to city manager W.G. Lawley that his organization permanently take over the recycling center at the close of the trial period May 25.

A call goes out to independent truckers to shut down for the third time in six months, but early indications are that most drivers in Southeast Missouri and across the nation are apparently not responding to the call, despite overwhelming approval of the shutdown by independent Southeast Missouri truckers; the Midwest Independent Truckers Association, meeting at Poplar Bluff Saturday night, approved the shutdown by an almost unanimous vote and decided on initial spots to be picketed as part of the effort.