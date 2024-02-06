Out of the past: May 13

1998

Missouri Secretary of State Bekki Cook believes a majority of state lawmakers support legislation to establish a presidential primary; the Senate passed a bill to create a primary by a 24-to-6 vote, but the House has yet to take up the measure; with the session to end Friday, Cook knows time is running out; she hopes the House will take up the bill and pass it; "It has bipartisan support," Cook said during a visit to Cape Girardeau Tuesday.

Calvin Mitchell says he must have looked big and strong when he first applied for a job at the Southeast Missourian in 1956; he was fresh out of the Army, with a growing family, and looking for work; he went to work for the newspaper unloading rolls of newsprint, rolls that weighed more than 900 pounds; after 42 years at the newspaper working in a variety of jobs, Mitchell is retiring from the Southeast Missourian.

1973

The congregation of the General Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau is planning to build a new church on five acres of land it owns on Cape LaCroix Road; the six-sided, modern building will seat up to 350 people in the sanctuary, which will be surrounded by the educational building wings; construction will begin as soon as weather permits, with completion hopefully by September.

Frances M. Early of Ballwin, Missouri, has been named the new cadet corps commander of the Air Force ROTC detachment at Southeast Missouri State University; her selection was announced by Lt. Col. Robert L. Mize, detachment commander, at an awards and change of command ceremony yesterday on the university athletic field near group housing.