Out of the past: May 13

1996

If successful in November, Secretary of State Rebecca McDowell "Bekki" Cook will become the first Cape Girardeau County native elected to Missouri statewide office in 100 years; the last was James Monroe Seibert, elected state auditor in 1896; Cook started down the election highway yesterday at the Common Pleas Courthouse, where she formally announced her candidacy for secretary of state; about 100 people turned out in the Mother's Day cold and drizzle to hear Cook speak.

Cape Girardeau voters can expect a sales tax measure on November's ballot, this time for water system improvements; city officials want to move quickly to protect the water supply; a recent study revealed Cape Girardeau's current system may be at maximum production in three years; that depends on whether the city's growth rate continues the upward bolt started in 1993; water usage was steady in the city from 1985 to 1991, averaging around 4 million gallons a day; now the average is closer to 5 million gallons a day; the city can't produce more than 7.3 million gallons a day.

1971

Narcotics raids last night by authorities over a three-county area in Southeast Missouri resulted in the arrest of 27 persons, 21 in Cape Girardeau; authorities say a "substantial amount" of drugs and narcotics was seized during simultaneous raids in Cape, Scott and Butler counties; among those confiscated were marijuana, hashish and LSD.

There were 3,073 names of unqualified voters on the city's registration books, says registrar Sara O. Andrews; she has just completed the lengthy task of checking the books to determine names of voters who haven't balloted in a primary or general election on the county level or above for the past four years; this is the year for removing names of such voters from the books under the four-year cancellation method set out in Missouri statutes.