Out of the past: May 12

1997

Cape Girardeau's plan to repair sidewalks in its older neighborhoods means that some beautiful old trees will have to come down; the question is how many and at what cost; the program started this spring at Caruthers Avenue and Broadway and is gradually working its way east and south; in addition to fixing sidewalks, the city is installing curb cuts at intersections.

SIKESTON, Mo. -- Good Humor is officially coming to Sikeston; the city and Good Humor-Breyers have agreed on a development contract on their expansion into the Business and Technology Park; the City Council authorized the negotiated agreement last week; the contract means Good Humor will locate a new 200,000-square-foot facility at the park and create 180 new jobs a year from now.

1972

The Cape Girardeau County Board of Visitors this week told city officials the proposal for a new Cape Girardeau jail facility should again be presented to voters, renewing the board's recommendations for improvements in the police department building; those recommendations were based on visits the board made to the city facility in November and March.

Four students at State College, members of the Association of Black Collegians, are vying for title of ABC queen; they are Deborah Martin, 19, a freshman majoring in speech pathology; Karen Minter, 21, a junior majoring in sociology; Faye Potts, 18, a freshman majoring in business administration, and Jana Gordon, 18, a freshman majoring in elementary education; all are of St. Louis.