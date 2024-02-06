Out of the past: May 12

Cape Girardeau's plan to repair sidewalks in its older neighborhoods means that some beautiful old trees will have to come down; the question is how many and at what cost; the program started this spring at Caruthers Avenue and Broadway and is gradually working its way east and south; in addition to fixing sidewalks, the city is installing curb cuts at intersections.
SIKESTON, Mo. -- Good Humor is officially coming to Sikeston; the city and Good Humor-Breyers have agreed on a development contract on their expansion into the Business and Technology Park; the City Council authorized the negotiated agreement last week; the contract means Good Humor will locate a new 200,000-square-foot facility at the park and create 180 new jobs a year from now.
The Cape Girardeau County Board of Visitors this week told city officials the proposal for a new Cape Girardeau jail facility should again be presented to voters, renewing the board's recommendations for improvements in the police department building; those recommendations were based on visits the board made to the city facility in November and March.
Four students at State College, members of the Association of Black Collegians, are vying for title of ABC queen; they are Deborah Martin, 19, a freshman majoring in speech pathology; Karen Minter, 21, a junior majoring in sociology; Faye Potts, 18, a freshman majoring in business administration, and Jana Gordon, 18, a freshman majoring in elementary education; all are of St. Louis.
Following a meeting Saturday with Joe Dino, starter for the St. Louis events, and Carl Misplay, secretary-treasurer of the St. Louis association, members of the American Legion committee announce midget automobile races will be held once each week during the summer, beginning June 2; committee members and the St. Louis men inspected the track at the new city park to map details of revamping the area in front of the grandstand for a fifth of a mile track on which the diminutive cars would travel.
SIKESTON, Mo. -- The Heifetz Pickle Co. of St. Louis has contracted for 200 acres of cucumbers in the Salcedo, Parma and Bloomfield, Missouri, communities, and the planting is now underway; a family is limited to growing two acres of cucumbers, so the family labor supply can manage the crop.
Gasoline in Cape Girardeau is selling for 25.2 cents per gallon, an increase of 1.3 cents on the gallon over last week; no reason has been given by local agents for the rise in price; it's the second rise in Cape Girardeau since Jan. 1.
Jackson City Clerk O.C. Kiehne has accepted the principalship of the Gordonville public schools for next year and will resign from the office of clerk.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
