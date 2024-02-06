Out of the past: May 11

1996

The Federal Highway Administration has allocated another $1 million in funding for the Mississippi River bridge project at Cape Girardeau; the move, announced in Washington Thursday by U.S. Rep. Bill Emerson, brings to $2 million the amount of federal funds set aside for the project; "This permits the Missouri Highways and Transportation Department to let the contracts pursuing the goal of building a new bridge in Cape Girardeau," Emerson said.

Dale Nitzschke, 1996 Fred Lynch ~ Southeast Missourian archive

Dr. Dale Nitzschke signs a two-year $125,000 contract with the Board of Regents at Southeast Missouri State University; he begins his job as university president in July; Nitzschke, former president of the University of New Hampshire at Durham, visits the campus and attends graduation exercises in the afternoon.

1971

Judge John K. Regan, presiding in Federal District Court here, told four new American citizens, "You are now members of a democracy which is and will always be the greatest democracy on the face of the earth"; the new citizens are Sylvester J. Carter, a native of Germany now residing in Poplar Bluff, Missouri; Hajime K. Brown, a native of Japan now living in Jackson; Mrs. Kunigunda Samples, formerly of Germany residing at Lilbourn, Missouri, and Mrs. Aud S. Blunt, also native of Germany now living at Bloomfield, Missouri.

Alertness on the part of a janitor at the Kroger Family Center, 2001 Independence, results in the arrest early in the morning of two Cape Girardeau men, who are being held by police on suspicion of breaking and entering; the two are arrested shortly after 3 a.m., after the janitor telephoned police headquarters and told the dispatcher someone was trying to get through the roof; one of the burglars is captured by police trying to flee across the parking lot, while the other is nabbed on the roof.