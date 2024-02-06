Out of the past: May 11

The Federal Highway Administration has allocated another $1 million in funding for the Mississippi River bridge project at Cape Girardeau; the move, announced in Washington Thursday by U.S. Rep. Bill Emerson, brings to $2 million the amount of federal funds set aside for the project; "This permits the Missouri Highways and Transportation Department to let the contracts pursuing the goal of building a new bridge in Cape Girardeau," Emerson said.
Dr. Dale Nitzschke signs a two-year $125,000 contract with the Board of Regents at Southeast Missouri State University; he begins his job as university president in July; Nitzschke, former president of the University of New Hampshire at Durham, visits the campus and attends graduation exercises in the afternoon.
Judge John K. Regan, presiding in Federal District Court here, told four new American citizens, "You are now members of a democracy which is and will always be the greatest democracy on the face of the earth"; the new citizens are Sylvester J. Carter, a native of Germany now residing in Poplar Bluff, Missouri; Hajime K. Brown, a native of Japan now living in Jackson; Mrs. Kunigunda Samples, formerly of Germany residing at Lilbourn, Missouri, and Mrs. Aud S. Blunt, also native of Germany now living at Bloomfield, Missouri.
Alertness on the part of a janitor at the Kroger Family Center, 2001 Independence, results in the arrest early in the morning of two Cape Girardeau men, who are being held by police on suspicion of breaking and entering; the two are arrested shortly after 3 a.m., after the janitor telephoned police headquarters and told the dispatcher someone was trying to get through the roof; one of the burglars is captured by police trying to flee across the parking lot, while the other is nabbed on the roof.
At a recent meeting of the American Legion committee for Jackson Homecomers and the Jackson Chamber of Commerce executive officers, it was declared impossible to hold the annual event this year because of the present food shortage; there is no way of ascertaining the quantity of foods and drinks to be had, and the committees are of the opinion the event should be canceled, at leased for this year.
Along with announcement that the State Highway Department will begin a survey of the proposed William Street extension, it is learned M.S. Gwinn, division engineer, is considering a double lane traffic artery on Highway 61 toward Illmo; as contemplated, the proposed construction of a new lane for traffic would begin south of the intersection of Wilson Road and Highway 61; the new lane would be west of the present Highway 61 and would continue parallel with it until it reached the vicinity of Harris Field.
The Black Masonic Lodge of Cape Girardeau is making preparations to lay the cornerstone for the new Antioch Baptist Church, which is being constructed in Smelterville; the Rev. W.H. Hill, pastor of Second Baptist Church, will preach the morning sermon at the May 22 celebration, while the Rev. A.B. Carson, pastor of First Baptist Church, will address the gathering in the afternoon, after which the cornerstone will be laid.
John H. Settle's book store, 505 Broadway, was badly damaged by water as the result of a fire which started in the second story of the building at midnight last night; Settle's loss will likely be heavy, as he had little insurance on his stock; several valuable oil paintings were burned, and a large number of books were ruined, mostly by water.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
