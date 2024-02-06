Out of the past: May 10

1999

Jennifer Zinner of Jackson has been appointed a Senate page for the 106th Congress by U.S. Sen. Christopher “Kit” Bond; Bond cited Zinner’s scholastic achievements and leadership activities for her selection; Zinner, a Jackson High School senior, is the daughter of Chuck and Julie Zinner.

Members of Boy Scout Troop 17 from Nell Holcomb School were part of Tony’s Troops on Saturday during a St. Louis Cardinals’ baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis; 32 children from Cape Girardeau attended the event; Tony La Russa, the Cardinals’ manager, started the program in Oakland, California, and brought it to St. Louis; Scouts came out to the baseball field to enjoy a game and a pizza party.

1974

A state highway project that could relocate Route K through Illmo and Scott City and provide for an overpass across dangerous railroad tracks in Illmo may be given a higher priority and may be started in 1975, says Lionel T. Murray, District 10 engineer at Sikeston; he says that, depending on whether there are adequate funds available, the State Highway Commission hopes to be able to advance the overpass project by one year.

SEMO District Fair Association is planning another major permanent improvement to Arena Park, where the District Fair is held each fall; the directors have decided to replace all the wooden bleachers adjacent to the grandstand with new and larger metal bleachers; the 56-foot long bleachers that seat 714 people on the south side of the grandstand will be replaced with bleachers seating 1,080 persons; to the north of the grandstand, the 100-foot section that seats 1,265 spectators will be replaced with bleachers seating 1,320 onlookers, for a total seating space for 2,400 persons.