Out of the past: May 10

Southeast Missouri lawmakers left the state Capitol last night frustrated over a legislative stalemate that prevented them from finalizing the budget; "I have not seen brinkmanship like this in my five sessions up here. I think it is regrettable that we couldn't strike an agreement and go home," said state Sen. Peter Kinder, R-Cape Girardeau.
The list of items that the city of Cape Girardeau will accept for recycling has just gotten longer and, some say, confusing; added to the list are junk mail and residential mixed paper, minus staples; also on the list are corrugated boxes and grayboard-chipboard, which includes cereal boxes, cardboard soda cases and shoe boxes.
Cape Girardeau County will send an uncommitted delegation to the 10th Congressional District and State Democratic party conventions -- and it will be controlled by "regular" Democrats who won a lopsided victory at the county convention at Cape Girardeau last night; the faction of Rep. Bill D. Burlison, D-Cape Girardeau, and the New Democratic Coalition suffered a smashing defeat in the selection of 12 delegates and 12 alternates.
Norman Strunk, a Cape Girardeau native and executive vice president of the U.S. Savings and Loan League, will be the speaker at State College's 98th commencement ceremonies May 21; 837 undergraduates and 44 graduate students are expected to receive diplomas in an evening program at Houck Stadium.
Should a bill now heading for almost certain passage in the General Assembly go through as anticipated, 53 rural school districts in Cape Girardeau County will be required to increase their school tax rates to a 65-cent minimum in each if they want to continue receiving state aid on a teaching unit basis; that number of schools in the county are levying less than 65 cents per $100 valuation.
At a series of meetings beginning Monday and ending Wednesday night with a rally at Courthouse Park, Cape Girardeau citizens will be told the merits of council-manager form of government by one of its most active proponents, Moberly, Missouri, publisher L.G. Hardy; the informative talks are being sponsored by the Jaycees.
U.S. Sen. James A. Reed entertained a crowd of about 2,500 last night at Courthouse Park, presenting a two-hour narrative of his clashes with former President Woodrow Wilson; he failed to make any mention of Wilson's letter to former Missouri Gov. L.V. Stephens in St. Louis, in which the Democrats of Missouri were asked to repudiate Reed and in which the senator was characterized as a "marplot."
An unplanned debate develops in the morning, when both Jeannette Rankin, who holds the distinction of being the first of her sex to be given a seat in the U.S. Congress, and U.S. Sen. James A. Reed speak at the morning assembly at Southeast Missouri Teachers College; the two debate for nearly two hours, mostly about the Maternity Bill and Reed's opposition to it, delaying all school work at the college.
-- Sharon K. Sanders