Out of the past: May 10

1997

Southeast Missouri lawmakers left the state Capitol last night frustrated over a legislative stalemate that prevented them from finalizing the budget; "I have not seen brinkmanship like this in my five sessions up here. I think it is regrettable that we couldn't strike an agreement and go home," said state Sen. Peter Kinder, R-Cape Girardeau.

The list of items that the city of Cape Girardeau will accept for recycling has just gotten longer and, some say, confusing; added to the list are junk mail and residential mixed paper, minus staples; also on the list are corrugated boxes and grayboard-chipboard, which includes cereal boxes, cardboard soda cases and shoe boxes.

1972

Cape Girardeau County will send an uncommitted delegation to the 10th Congressional District and State Democratic party conventions -- and it will be controlled by "regular" Democrats who won a lopsided victory at the county convention at Cape Girardeau last night; the faction of Rep. Bill D. Burlison, D-Cape Girardeau, and the New Democratic Coalition suffered a smashing defeat in the selection of 12 delegates and 12 alternates.

Norman Strunk, a Cape Girardeau native and executive vice president of the U.S. Savings and Loan League, will be the speaker at State College's 98th commencement ceremonies May 21; 837 undergraduates and 44 graduate students are expected to receive diplomas in an evening program at Houck Stadium.