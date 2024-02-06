Out of the past: May 10

1996

PATTON, Mo. -- A recount vote in a Meadow Heights School District bond proposal shows the issue passed; not everyone in the school district is pleased with the reversal in the results, which were determined Tuesday; the Meadow Heights Board of Education voted 4-3 last night to accept the results; board members Harold Miinch, Mike Reagan and Mike Welker voted against accepting them because of a ballot mix-up April 2, election night; Phyllis Bollinger, Junior Cook, Roy Allen and Dennis Mouser voted to approve the results; one vote made the difference in the recount.

Time is running out for the Colonial Cape Girardeau Foundation, which is attempting to purchase and preserve the former St. Vincent's College; the Vincentian Fathers are threatening foreclosure if they don't receive payment of $600,000 soon; the foundation's board has a new plan to save the seminary property: They are attempting to arrange a two-year bank loan with a balloon payment at the end; the loan would be secured by 10 co-signers; six people have agreed to back a loan.

1971

Funeral service for Alice Vinyard, 92 years old, a member of an early Jackson family and a Southeast Missouri teacher for 46 years, are held at First Baptist Church in Jackson, where she was the oldest member; Vinyard, the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. G.W. Vinyard, died unexpectedly Saturday afternoon.

An estimated $2,000 will be cleared after expenses are paid from the SEMO Charity Horse Show, sponsored by the Cape Girardeau Kiwanis Club and held yesterday at Arena Park; 163 horses were entered in 13 categories in the show; attendance was 1,000 or more.