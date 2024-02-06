Out of the past: May 10

PATTON, Mo. -- A recount vote in a Meadow Heights School District bond proposal shows the issue passed; not everyone in the school district is pleased with the reversal in the results, which were determined Tuesday; the Meadow Heights Board of Education voted 4-3 last night to accept the results; board members Harold Miinch, Mike Reagan and Mike Welker voted against accepting them because of a ballot mix-up April 2, election night; Phyllis Bollinger, Junior Cook, Roy Allen and Dennis Mouser voted to approve the results; one vote made the difference in the recount.
Time is running out for the Colonial Cape Girardeau Foundation, which is attempting to purchase and preserve the former St. Vincent's College; the Vincentian Fathers are threatening foreclosure if they don't receive payment of $600,000 soon; the foundation's board has a new plan to save the seminary property: They are attempting to arrange a two-year bank loan with a balloon payment at the end; the loan would be secured by 10 co-signers; six people have agreed to back a loan.
Funeral service for Alice Vinyard, 92 years old, a member of an early Jackson family and a Southeast Missouri teacher for 46 years, are held at First Baptist Church in Jackson, where she was the oldest member; Vinyard, the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. G.W. Vinyard, died unexpectedly Saturday afternoon.
An estimated $2,000 will be cleared after expenses are paid from the SEMO Charity Horse Show, sponsored by the Cape Girardeau Kiwanis Club and held yesterday at Arena Park; 163 horses were entered in 13 categories in the show; attendance was 1,000 or more.
Because of the coal strike and embargo, International Shoe Co. shipments were shifted away from the railroads overnight; shipments of materials to the plant are started by truck; the factory here can operate for certain for a few days yet, officials say, and may be able to keep going after that.
The Missouri Utilities Co. receives a telegram from the Public Service Commission asking that immediate steps be taken to put into effect a dim-out, or brownout, to conserve the dwindling supply of coal; H.B. Newman, the company's president, says a survey will be made today and tomorrow to determine where the fuel conservation can be affected with the least possible injury to the normal life of the city; the conservation measure was ordered because of the coal strike and embargo.
The injunction suit brought by the City of Cape Girardeau against the Frisco Railroad to restrain the officials from moving machinery away from the railroad shops here was tried in the circuit court in Butler County yesterday; Mayor H.H. Haas says the case is so important to the city he is taking no chance of losing it on some technicality and therefore has employed the best counsel to be had: attorneys Albert Spradling and John A. Hope.
The state geological survey under the direction of H.A. Buehler, state geologist, in cooperation with the U.S. Geological Survey, has started topographic mapping of the Cape Girardeau-Jackson-Perryville, Missouri, region.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.