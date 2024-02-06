Out of the past: May 10

1995

The Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce's membership surpassed the 1,200 mark following a one-day recruitment blitz that netted more than 80 members; the new numbers shoved the local chamber into the No. 3 position in membership in Missouri, with 1,231 members.

Missouri's wild horses finally may be left alone, says U.S. Rep. Bill Emerson; the 8th District congressman from Cape Girardeau is banking on legislation he authored that would bar the roundup and removal of about 25 wild horses that roam a stretch of the Ozark National Scenic Riverways in Shannon County; a House subcommittee will hold a hearing in Washington May 18 on the Wild Horses Protection Act.

1970

A reception is held in the evening at Trinity Lutheran Church in Egypt Mills honoring the new pastor, the Rev. David J.O. Loesch; he served a vicarage at Trinity in 1932-33, serving there again in 1934-35; most recently, he pastored churches in South Dakota.

A new bridge has been built over Walker Creek by Blue Hole Barbecue, providing more convenient access and egress of the property on North Kingshighway; the bridge is 54 feet wide, with both ends expanded to 60 feet and contains a center business sign.