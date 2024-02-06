Out of the past: May 10

The Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce's membership surpassed the 1,200 mark following a one-day recruitment blitz that netted more than 80 members; the new numbers shoved the local chamber into the No. 3 position in membership in Missouri, with 1,231 members.
Missouri's wild horses finally may be left alone, says U.S. Rep. Bill Emerson; the 8th District congressman from Cape Girardeau is banking on legislation he authored that would bar the roundup and removal of about 25 wild horses that roam a stretch of the Ozark National Scenic Riverways in Shannon County; a House subcommittee will hold a hearing in Washington May 18 on the Wild Horses Protection Act.
A reception is held in the evening at Trinity Lutheran Church in Egypt Mills honoring the new pastor, the Rev. David J.O. Loesch; he served a vicarage at Trinity in 1932-33, serving there again in 1934-35; most recently, he pastored churches in South Dakota.
A new bridge has been built over Walker Creek by Blue Hole Barbecue, providing more convenient access and egress of the property on North Kingshighway; the bridge is 54 feet wide, with both ends expanded to 60 feet and contains a center business sign.
The Cape Girardeau City Council has voted the public library board $1,000 from the general revenue fund, an amount equal to the donation which Ozarks Trail Bridge Co., recently made to the city; it is over and above the usual sum of city funds used for support of the library.
Southeast Hospital will observe National Hospital Week with a special program Saturday, planned around the dedication of the Karpass Memorial Room; the room was specially equipped by Mr. and Mrs. Jake Karpass of Chicago in memory of their son, Dr. Victor H. Karpass, a former Cape Girardeau physician, who was killed aboard ship during the North African invasion in 1942.
Cape Girardeau now has a lady barber; George W. Tallent, proprietor of a Main Street shop, breaks through the gender barrier by engaging the tonsorial services of Mrs. Dewess Pratt, late of Des Moines, Iowa; she will hold down the second chair in his shop.
Dr. Will G. Patton of St. Louis, who was elected president of the Southeast Missouri Medical Association last week, has come to Cape Girardeau to locate; he will have offices in the H.-H. Building; Patton is a graduate of Vanderbilt University, served in the medical corps of the Army for 20 months, was in Johns Hopkins at Baltimore for five months and for four and a half years was assistant superintendent of the Farmington, Missouri, asylum.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
