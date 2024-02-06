Out of the past: May 1

1999

Residents of the Missouri Veterans Home can rest or ride in comfort thanks to recent local, regional and state donations; tomorrow, the Veterans Home will dedicate a new $40,500 multi-wheelchair bus and a $12,000 decorative water garden; the bus was purchased with a $23,500 donation from the Lilbourn Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary Unit 7183, a $15,000 donation from the Disabled Veterans Association of Lakewood, Ohio, and a $2,000 donation from the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Department of Missouri; planning began last year to develop a quiet and safe outdoor area for residents, and Jackson American Legion Post 158 approved a $12,000 proposal to develop a landscaped water garden in the fall.

A unknown person fires a small-caliber gun through the south window of the Mudsuckers Restaurant and Bar, 2 N. Main St., about 9:30 p.m.; police converge on the scene, but find no witnesses; all that remains is a single bullet hole in the window in the south side of the restaurant, glass shards and a gun shell.

1974

Rain, the gardener’s friend, turned foe yesterday for the first day of the 41st annual convention of the Federated Garden Clubs of Missouri; not only did it make getting about Cape Girardeau less pleasant, but when a bus bogged down in a rain-softened driveway at Elmwood, several hundred women were stranded at the welcoming tea; a wrecker removed the bus eventually, and the evening’s program went on as planned.

Cows aren’t sacred here as they are in India, but about 2,500 area customers of Southwestern Bell Telephone Co. pay a tribute of several hours of silence when a farmer, two miles south of Delta, cuts a cable while burying a dead cow; service is out in Advance, Bell City, Marble Hill and Painton.