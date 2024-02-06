Out of the past: May 1

1998

U.S. Rep. Jo Ann Emerson has raised seven times as much money as her leading Democratic opponent so far this year; as of the end of March, the Cape Girardeau Republican was sitting on a war chest of $292,511; in contrast, Democrat and former Scott County circuit judge Anthony "Tony" Heckemeyer had only $19,290 in his campaign coffer; the candidates disclosed their campaign finances in first-quarter reports filed in mid-April with the Federal Election Commission.

Controversy over Mary Miller's resignation as director of Cape Girardeau's Convention and Visitors Bureau has given the CVB advisory board "the biggest black eye in the city," a board member said Thursday; Dennis "Doc" Cain made the statement and said Miller was a "tremendous asset" for the city; Miller submitted her resignation April 20; concerns over high turnover at the CVB during Miller's tenure were cited when her resignation was announced.

1973

The Mississippi River hovers at a record-breaking crest of nearly 46 feet at Cape Girardeau, but the National Weather Service warns that a major storm which is blasting the Midwest with up to 4 inches of rain might send the flooded stream toward another crest next week; if so, it will be the fourth time this spring that the river has reached a crest of 40 feet or more here, well above the 32-foot flood stage.

CHESTER, Ill. -- An uprising at Menard State Prison in which 42 prisoners held a 60-year-old security guard hostage for over 20 hours ends; the guard, Bill Sheets of Chester, is released unharmed when prisoners surrender.