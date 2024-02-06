Out of the past: May 1

Westlake Quarry will reopen soon under a new operator. A spokesman for the Catholic Archdiocese of St. Louis says the diocese has signed a lease-operating agreement with Tower Rock Stone Co. of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, to operate the limestone rock quarry at Grays Point, Missouri, alongside the Mississippi River.
Rusby Crites is remembered as an honest politician, a loyal Democrat, devoted public servant and a friend to all. Crites, 77, who served 20 years as Cape Girardeau County Clerk, died yesterday at his Jackson home.
Sheets of torrential rain pound Cape Girardeau and the area briefly at mid-morning, spilling enough moisture to flood the chronic low areas of the city and send water flowing like a river between the curbs on lower Broadway.
James Ray Stricker, employed for the position in March, assumes his duties as administrator of Southeast Missouri Hospital; he succeeds Herbert S. Wright, who resigned.
All faculty members at Teachers College, with the exception of one who had asked to be relieved, were re-elected to their positions at a meeting of the board of regents yesterday. Myrtle Knepper, a member of the mathematics faculty for 38 years, wasn't a candidate for re-employment. Knepper, who first came to the college in 1903, has been on limited service for several years.
Employees of the Roth Tobacco Co. go on strike, and a picket line is established in front of the plant on South Frederick Street. Roth workers, 42 in number, are asking for a union-shop agreement.
Believing Frisco officials submitted plans for the proposed passenger depot in Cape Girardeau merely to get the matter up for discussion, the special committee representing the city council and the Commercial Club has decided to have architect W.E. Parlow draw a tentative plan of a building that will more nearly meet the needs of the fastest-growing town in Missouri.
Anxious to take advantage of a proposal to train at the government camp at Fort Riley, Kansas, through the Military Training Camps Association, Col. L.B. Houck takes applications from eight men: H.H. Ranney Jr., Earl Schultz, William Leming, Fred Crocken, C.R. Gibbs, George P. Marsh, Howard Frissell and Leslie Patton. Two others -- Harry Crumb and Louis K. Juden -- apply to other members of the committee.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
