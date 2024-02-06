Out of the past: May 1

1992

Westlake Quarry will reopen soon under a new operator. A spokesman for the Catholic Archdiocese of St. Louis says the diocese has signed a lease-operating agreement with Tower Rock Stone Co. of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, to operate the limestone rock quarry at Grays Point, Missouri, alongside the Mississippi River.

Rusby Crites is remembered as an honest politician, a loyal Democrat, devoted public servant and a friend to all. Crites, 77, who served 20 years as Cape Girardeau County Clerk, died yesterday at his Jackson home.

1967

Sheets of torrential rain pound Cape Girardeau and the area briefly at mid-morning, spilling enough moisture to flood the chronic low areas of the city and send water flowing like a river between the curbs on lower Broadway.

James Ray Stricker, employed for the position in March, assumes his duties as administrator of Southeast Missouri Hospital; he succeeds Herbert S. Wright, who resigned.