Out of the past: March 9

1995

The Del-Farm store on South Sprigg Street would remain open as a second Schnucks grocery in a deal reached between Schnucks and the Federal Trade Commission; no timetable has been set for Del-Farm to become a Schnucks store, but it probably would be some time after the 60-day period the FTC set before the tentative agreement becomes permanent.

Mitch Robinson, who became executive director of the Cape Girardeau Area Industrial Recruitment Association, has been given a three-year contract extension by the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce.

1970

BENTON, Mo. -- An early-morning fire destroys Miller's Store, a grocery and hardware business here, as firemen from Benton and four surrounding communities battle to control the blaze most of the morning; owner of the establishment is William R. Miller, who closed the business last Tuesday awaiting new management; he had sold all stock and fixtures in the building to the new manager.

About 700 members of the National Guard 1140th Engineer Battalion were called out for a practice alert yesterday involving riot control procedures; units from Jackson, Perryville, Sikeston, Portageville, Farmington and Fredericktown, Missouri, trained at Arena Park.