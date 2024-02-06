Out of the past: March 9

The Del-Farm store on South Sprigg Street would remain open as a second Schnucks grocery in a deal reached between Schnucks and the Federal Trade Commission; no timetable has been set for Del-Farm to become a Schnucks store, but it probably would be some time after the 60-day period the FTC set before the tentative agreement becomes permanent.
Mitch Robinson, who became executive director of the Cape Girardeau Area Industrial Recruitment Association, has been given a three-year contract extension by the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce.
BENTON, Mo. -- An early-morning fire destroys Miller's Store, a grocery and hardware business here, as firemen from Benton and four surrounding communities battle to control the blaze most of the morning; owner of the establishment is William R. Miller, who closed the business last Tuesday awaiting new management; he had sold all stock and fixtures in the building to the new manager.
About 700 members of the National Guard 1140th Engineer Battalion were called out for a practice alert yesterday involving riot control procedures; units from Jackson, Perryville, Sikeston, Portageville, Farmington and Fredericktown, Missouri, trained at Arena Park.
The immediate danger of a major Mississippi-Ohio River flood in this area appears to be passing as waters of the upper Ohio begin falling and the Mississippi River, still safely below flood stage, is falling between St. Louis and Cape Girardeau.
Pvt. Gene Rogers, 20, of Cape Girardeau has been killed in the fighting in Germany; he was the son of Marion L. Rogers of Cape Girardeau and Grace Allen of St. Louis; the War Department indicates he died Feb. 24 while serving with the First Army.
The Cape Girardeau Rotary Club enthusiastically endorses the movement to procure higher salaries for teachers at its luncheon; talks on schools, teachers and their pay are made by superintendent of Cape Girardeau public schools J.N. Crocker, Dr. W.S. Dearmont of the Teachers College, professor R.F. Allison of the Business College, school board members L.L. Bowman and H.A. Nussbaum and the Rev. C.H. Swift, pastor of the Christian Church; the club agrees to support a movement for getting a vote at the spring election for an increased tax so Cape Girardeau schools can be maintained in their present high standard.
While conducting a health clinic at Broadway School, health workers learned of an instance where a Cape Girardeau woman gave away her 6-month-old baby to a "real mother" living in Smelterville; in making the trade, the mother reported she kept the baby content and quiet with liberal doses of cordial, a mixture containing opium and alcohol.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
