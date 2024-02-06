Out of the past: March 8

1997

Speaking to about 100 people at the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce First Friday Coffee at the Show Me Center, three Republicans -- state Sen. Peter Kinder and state Rep. Mary Kasten, both of Cape Girardeau, and state Rep. Patrick Naeger of Perryville, Missouri -- said the Cape Girardeau School District still stands a good chance of securing $3.15 million to fund half the cost of a new vocational-technical school; a House subcommittee has proposed to allocate two-thirds of the $3.15 million for the school in fiscal 1998, which begins July 1; the remaining $1 million could be allocated in fiscal 1999, the lawmakers say.

The Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau should be below flood stage by Tuesday, predicts the National Weather Service; however, the Ohio River didn't crest at Cairo, Illinois, as expected Thursday; a new crest of 55.8 on the Cairo gauge is expected tomorrow, putting it 15.8 feet above flood stage.

1972

Herbert L. Annis, territorial manager for the Agricultural Division of the Olin Corp., has become the fifth aspirant for the open one-year Cape Girardeau City Council seat, while the only woman candidate for the three-year post on the council dropped out of the race; Roxanne Huckstep, a State College student, decided not to seek office because of the illness of her mother, who is a patient at a hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

Radio station KGMO, 901 S. Kingshighway, has been sold to Withers Broadcasting Co., subject to Federal Communications Commission approval; the sale was announced yesterday by William M. Byran, president of KGMO Radio-Television Inc., the present owner.