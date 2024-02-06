Out of the past: March 8

1994

After hearing testimony from several concerned citizens and church leaders against the development of a go-cart track, the Cape Girardeau Council last night allowed the matter to die for a lack of a motion; earlier in the day, several council members attended a decibel test conducted by Southeast Missouri State University physics professor Richard Cannon at the proposed site, the corner of North Kingshighway and Lexington.

The Cape Girardeau Board of Education is looking for a two-part tax issue, with one vote planned for June and a second for November; in June voters would be asked to waive Cape Girardeau's 37-cent Proposition C rollback, and in November the board would ask for an $8 million bond issue to build a new elementary school at the Sprigg and Bertling site.

1969

Application for a charter for a fourth bank in the city -- the Missouri State Bank of Cape Girardeau -- was filed yesterday in Jefferson City with the Division of Finance by a group of businessmen; LaRoy R. Roper, president of United Oil Co., is named in the application as the president of the proposed bank, and Charles N. Harris is designated as chairman of the board.

L.W. McDowell, city superintendent of parks and recreation, says that horseback riding in picnic areas of Arena Park has left some of the sites unfit for family recreation; signs in the park restricting horseback riding to the roads have been torn down.