Out of the past: March 6

MOUND CITY, Ill. -- A field team from the Army Corps of Engineers worked yesterday on a leaky levee separating Mound City from the rampaging Ohio River; a culvert beneath the Enterprise Street levee has been dumping a steady stream of river water into a catch basin near an ADM grain tower since Tuesday night; it isn't enough water to overwhelm a pump in the basin, but it was enough to send Corps divers into 20 feet of water at the mouth of the culvert to investigate.
Jeff Dahms' 10-year career as supervisor of the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport weather station ended Wednesday when the equipment was packed up and the doors closed; starting today, an Automated Surface Observing System will do his job while Dahms looks for a new one.
A third candidate files for the one-year seat open on the Cape Girardeau City Council, assuring two races on the city primary election ballot March 21; the latest candidate, Roger G. Yarbro, 31, an employee of Saveway Oil Co., says he is interested in seeing the "ordinary working people" represented on the council.
STE. GENEVIEVE, Mo. -- City, county, state and federal authorities step up their investigation in an attempt to learn the motives for an alleged plot to firebomb the Ste. Genevieve County Courthouse and two other public office buildings here; two unemployed young men have been charged with violating federal anti-bomb laws in connection with the alleged plot; two other suspects are being questioned.
The American Legion last night completed formal ratification of a year's option on the Herman Bremermann property at 315 Broadway; the option, for which payment of $500 will be made, provides for purchase within the year of the property at a cost of $25,000; meanwhile, it was decided to make a survey to determine sentiment for a community-type building on the site; the Legion is considering a building with a meeting hall and dining room to accommodate 400 or 500, a lounge, bowling alleys and other recreational facilities.
Purchase of the W.H. Brucher tract of 50 acres, extending north from the end of North Henderson Avenue to Bertling Lane, is announced by Mr. and Mrs. J.M. Jenkins, who say the area will be subdivided into lots for immediate sale; the Brucher family will retain the dwelling and a small tract lying at the end of Henderson, which will be extended in a circular fashion to avoid the residence; the subdivision will be known as McLauren Heights.
Leonard A. Scheerer, drug clerk at the City Drug Store, is the latest candidate to get in the race for the nomination for Cape Girardeau city commissioner; Scheerer is the sixth applicant to formally announce; the others are Louis Wittmor, Roy Brissenden, Martin Krueger, H.P. Gaines and Dr. C.E. Schuchert.
The Cape Girardeau City Council postpones indefinitely the question of Sunday moving picture shows; a petition signed by S.A. Brady and J.H. Strain, representing three theaters here, is presented to the council asking that any action be deferred until further investigation is made; the petition further states that the theaters would show only the best and cleanest pictures, all of which have been passed by the National Board of Revue; no representative of the petitioners asking for the closing of the Sunday shows attends the meeting.
-- Sharon K. Sanders