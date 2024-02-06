Out of the past: March 6

1997

MOUND CITY, Ill. -- A field team from the Army Corps of Engineers worked yesterday on a leaky levee separating Mound City from the rampaging Ohio River; a culvert beneath the Enterprise Street levee has been dumping a steady stream of river water into a catch basin near an ADM grain tower since Tuesday night; it isn't enough water to overwhelm a pump in the basin, but it was enough to send Corps divers into 20 feet of water at the mouth of the culvert to investigate.

Jeff Dahms' 10-year career as supervisor of the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport weather station ended Wednesday when the equipment was packed up and the doors closed; starting today, an Automated Surface Observing System will do his job while Dahms looks for a new one.

1972

A third candidate files for the one-year seat open on the Cape Girardeau City Council, assuring two races on the city primary election ballot March 21; the latest candidate, Roger G. Yarbro, 31, an employee of Saveway Oil Co., says he is interested in seeing the "ordinary working people" represented on the council.

STE. GENEVIEVE, Mo. -- City, county, state and federal authorities step up their investigation in an attempt to learn the motives for an alleged plot to firebomb the Ste. Genevieve County Courthouse and two other public office buildings here; two unemployed young men have been charged with violating federal anti-bomb laws in connection with the alleged plot; two other suspects are being questioned.