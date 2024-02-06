Out of the past: March 4

1999

Southeast Missouri can claim its share of the 5,000 inductees in the Rockabilly Hall of Fame: Billy Swan of "I Can Help" fame, Narvel "Reconsider Me" Felts and Dennis "Lover Please" Turner; the newest inductee is Louis "Lou" Hobbs, the 57-year-old Cape Girardeau singer-guitarist who has been a fixture on the local music scene for a long time.

The state's Black lawmakers have gone to bat for Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus project; the endorsement by Missouri's Black caucus comes as the university continues to lobby for state funding for the project; Southeast officials hope Gov. Mel Carnahan will revise his proposed capital budget and recommend some level of state funding for the arts campus this year.

1974

Streakers at Southeast Missouri State University have joined what appears to be a wave of nude bodies running through college campuses and communities across the country; three men were reported last week running down Broadway in the buff, but they donned clothes quickly at the arrival of police officers and blended back into the community; a streaker was also reported to have run down North Henderson and across Broadway, making a return trip to a location around Myers Hall; and it isn't just men streaking; there have been reports of SEMO coeds attempting to outdo their male counterparts.

A 42-year-old Cape Girardeau business -- Logan's Nursery and Landscaping Service, 1631 Independence St. -- is going out of business; the grounds will be taken over by Missouri Utilities Co.; the business began as a hobby of a former Southeast Missouri State University agriculture professor, James C. Logan, and mushroomed into a major area nursery operated by his son, James W. Logan.