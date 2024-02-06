Out of the past: March 4

1996

The Cape Girardeau Civil Air Patrol has received a Cessna 172 airplane from the Missouri Wing; the patrol has been trying to secure an aircraft for a long time, says Capt. Virgil Green; the plane will be used for emergency services and search and air rescues.

Save-A-Lot, with more than 500 supermarkets in 17 states, including sites at Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Perryville, Fredericktown and Dexter, Missouri, has opened its newest store in Jackson, a 14,000-square-foot facility at 1905 E. Jackson Blvd.; it is actually a relocation of a Jackson store; the market was previously at 1227 Old Cape Road.

1971

With the deadline for filing set for 4 p.m. tomorrow, a sixth Cape Girardean declares his candidacy for a post on the public schools Board of Education; Dr. C. John Ritter, an associate of the Internal Medicine Group, announces his intentions at the office of Hal B. Lehman, the school system's business manager.

Cape Girardeau needs a small-boat harbor; this was rather forcefully demonstrated by numerous speakers at the Corps of Engineers public meeting yesterday; there was not, however, a similar demonstrated need for a commercial-boat harbor to serve the city; not a single towboat or barge company operator appeared to speak for such a harbor.