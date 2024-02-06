Out of the past: March 4

The Cape Girardeau Civil Air Patrol has received a Cessna 172 airplane from the Missouri Wing; the patrol has been trying to secure an aircraft for a long time, says Capt. Virgil Green; the plane will be used for emergency services and search and air rescues.
Save-A-Lot, with more than 500 supermarkets in 17 states, including sites at Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Perryville, Fredericktown and Dexter, Missouri, has opened its newest store in Jackson, a 14,000-square-foot facility at 1905 E. Jackson Blvd.; it is actually a relocation of a Jackson store; the market was previously at 1227 Old Cape Road.
With the deadline for filing set for 4 p.m. tomorrow, a sixth Cape Girardean declares his candidacy for a post on the public schools Board of Education; Dr. C. John Ritter, an associate of the Internal Medicine Group, announces his intentions at the office of Hal B. Lehman, the school system's business manager.
Cape Girardeau needs a small-boat harbor; this was rather forcefully demonstrated by numerous speakers at the Corps of Engineers public meeting yesterday; there was not, however, a similar demonstrated need for a commercial-boat harbor to serve the city; not a single towboat or barge company operator appeared to speak for such a harbor.
Spurred by a statement from the chairman, Fred A. Groves, that he didn't "want any part of this program if we aren't going to take some definite steps," the Community Development Committee of the Chamber of Commerce calls for a meeting of its sub-committee on erection of a war memorial building at Fairground Park with the City Council to map action for calling a bond issue election; Groves observes that after World War I a similar committee had been appointed, but most of its objectives were never reached.
Enrollment for the spring term at State College gets underway, but the extent of the seriousness of the housing problem isn't fully apparent yet; enrollment by 2 p.m. totals 654, including 248 veterans, surpassing the total enrollment of 542 for the recently completed winter term.
Purchase of a bloodhound to be used in the apprehension of criminals in Cape Girardeau and appointing a committee to ask war veterans of the American Legion to aid in ridding the city of all classes of criminals are the two steps in the war against Cape Girardeau's "crime wave" suggested by the board of directors of the Cape Girardeau Protection Association; the plan is to select 20 vets from each ward, who would be called on by the mayor when needed.
Eight hours after an accident in which he was thrown violently from a bicycle on which he was riding to school yesterday morning, Oscar J. Weissinger, 20, died at the home of Paul Weiss on Perryville Road; unconscious, the youth was carried to the Weiss home after colliding with Mildred Heuschober, an 8-year-old school girl and daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Frank Heuschober, early in the day; she was also badly hurt.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
