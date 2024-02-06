Out of the past: March 30

The recent rescue of the pilot of a downed American stealth fighter in Yugoslavia triggered memories for ex-Marine Matthew Morton; the 24-year-old Jackson man knows about rescuing pilots in the Balkans; Morton, then a lance corporal, was part of the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit that rescued Air Force Capt. Scott O'Grady after his fighter jet was struck by a Serb missile over Bosnia in June 1995; O'Grady ejected from the fighter jet; he spent six days hiding in the bushes and eluding Serb soldiers before being rescued by an elite Marine rescue team.
EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU, Ill. -- East Cape Girardeau voters will have to travel six miles up the road to McClure, Illinois, to vote in their city elections April 13; in the past, municipal elections were held at the Bud Pierce Community Center, including the election two years ago; but Alexander County Clerk Louis Maze explained that the 1997 election was an exception; several years ago, Alexander County commissioners consolidated a number of precincts to streamline elections and save money; at that time, the East Cape Girardeau and McClure precincts were combined.
One hundred fifty wins; that's a milestone figure for Joe Uhls, head coach of the Southeast Missouri State University baseball team; and he reached it at Capaha Park Thursday on the pitching arm of freshman Jim Noon, a left-handed lad from Scott City who put down visiting Christian Brothers College of Memphis, Tennessee, 2-0, on a masterful three-hitter.
Plans for development of a major apartment complex are revealed; Norman Wood, representing a local investment group, announces the project, to be known as Fox Run Apartments, to be constructed on the west side of Cape Rock Drive, just north of Parksite Estates; site preparation is already underway, and 24 of the 96 apartment units will be built this year.
With scarcely a whisper of protest, the Missouri House of Representatives at Jefferson City agrees to give the state's universities and colleges all the money they asked for; the bill as advanced by the House would add nearly $3,500,000 to the total of a pending fund bill for the schools during the coming two fiscal years; under the bill, State College at Cape Girardeau would get $1,333,066.
The proposed reorganization of 73 school districts in Cape Girardeau County into three enlarged district was administered a sound defeat in each of the projected areas yesterday; while Cape Girardeau, Delta and Jackson -- the urban centers for the three districts under the reorganization plan -- each approved the proposal, but were completely overridden by the rural vote.
The Rev. J.W. Curry, pastor of St. James A.M.E. Church, is highly elated over the progress of the Junior Church recently organized by the young members of his congregation; attendance at the meetings of the group is growing larger, and it is planned to make it one of the best of all the church's activities.
The vacant lot back of Centenary Methodist Church is to be converted into a tennis court for the use of the young people of the congregation; arrangements for the work are being completed, and construction will start immediately.
