Out of the past: March 30

1999

The recent rescue of the pilot of a downed American stealth fighter in Yugoslavia triggered memories for ex-Marine Matthew Morton; the 24-year-old Jackson man knows about rescuing pilots in the Balkans; Morton, then a lance corporal, was part of the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit that rescued Air Force Capt. Scott O'Grady after his fighter jet was struck by a Serb missile over Bosnia in June 1995; O'Grady ejected from the fighter jet; he spent six days hiding in the bushes and eluding Serb soldiers before being rescued by an elite Marine rescue team.

EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU, Ill. -- East Cape Girardeau voters will have to travel six miles up the road to McClure, Illinois, to vote in their city elections April 13; in the past, municipal elections were held at the Bud Pierce Community Center, including the election two years ago; but Alexander County Clerk Louis Maze explained that the 1997 election was an exception; several years ago, Alexander County commissioners consolidated a number of precincts to streamline elections and save money; at that time, the East Cape Girardeau and McClure precincts were combined.

1974

One hundred fifty wins; that's a milestone figure for Joe Uhls, head coach of the Southeast Missouri State University baseball team; and he reached it at Capaha Park Thursday on the pitching arm of freshman Jim Noon, a left-handed lad from Scott City who put down visiting Christian Brothers College of Memphis, Tennessee, 2-0, on a masterful three-hitter.

Plans for development of a major apartment complex are revealed; Norman Wood, representing a local investment group, announces the project, to be known as Fox Run Apartments, to be constructed on the west side of Cape Rock Drive, just north of Parksite Estates; site preparation is already underway, and 24 of the 96 apartment units will be built this year.