Out of the past: March 30

1995

Dr. Christopher Jung of Cape Girardeau might soon have a new cross to bear: a large concrete cross off North Kingshighway; the Missouri Highways and Transportation Department, in an effort to quell objections by the Freedom From Religion Foundation, is considering giving a 9-food-wide section of land and the Cape La Croix cross to the adjoining property owner, Jung; the historic marker is on state property.

Cape Girardeau's Board of Education meets in the evening in closed session to evaluate school superintendent Dr. Neyland Clark; results of the evaluation will be released in a written summary to all media no later than Monday morning.

1970

The far-reaching effects of the air traffic controllers strike has touched Cape Girardeau with the cancellation of the principal speaker for the opening general session of the Southeast Missouri Teachers Association annual meeting; Al Capp, creator of the comic strip "Li'l Abner," who was to have addressed the teachers Thursday morning in Houck Field House, notifies officials the strike will prevent his attendance; Capp will be replaced by John Henry Faulk, noted radio and television personality and after-dinner speaker.

Leonard F. Sander files for the Republican nomination for the office of circuit clerk; at present, he will face incumbent Democrat W.W. Seabaugh in the November election; Sander, a Jackson business man, has served on the Jackson City Council and its park board.