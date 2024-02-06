Out of the past: March 30

Dr. Christopher Jung of Cape Girardeau might soon have a new cross to bear: a large concrete cross off North Kingshighway; the Missouri Highways and Transportation Department, in an effort to quell objections by the Freedom From Religion Foundation, is considering giving a 9-food-wide section of land and the Cape La Croix cross to the adjoining property owner, Jung; the historic marker is on state property.
Cape Girardeau's Board of Education meets in the evening in closed session to evaluate school superintendent Dr. Neyland Clark; results of the evaluation will be released in a written summary to all media no later than Monday morning.
The far-reaching effects of the air traffic controllers strike has touched Cape Girardeau with the cancellation of the principal speaker for the opening general session of the Southeast Missouri Teachers Association annual meeting; Al Capp, creator of the comic strip "Li'l Abner," who was to have addressed the teachers Thursday morning in Houck Field House, notifies officials the strike will prevent his attendance; Capp will be replaced by John Henry Faulk, noted radio and television personality and after-dinner speaker.
Leonard F. Sander files for the Republican nomination for the office of circuit clerk; at present, he will face incumbent Democrat W.W. Seabaugh in the November election; Sander, a Jackson business man, has served on the Jackson City Council and its park board.
Government messages have brought word of the deaths of two members of the Marine Corps, one from Jackson and the other from Fornfelt, who lost their lives in the costly battle for Iwo Jima; killed in action were Cpl. Bill R. Deck of Jackson and Pfc. Vincent E. Howenstein of Fornfelt.
M-Sgt. Stanley F. Wallace of Sikeston, Missouri, was the informal guest Thursday afternoon of the St. Louis Browns during their game at Fairground Park; it was the first baseball game Wallace witnessed in four years, and his first Browns' game since 1938; attached to a medical unit, he was on Corregidor when that Philippine fortress fell to the Japanese in May 1942; for nearly three years, he was a mistreated prisoner of war until he was released Jan. 30 in the daring raid by the American Rangers.
Burrell Allen has leased the Harenberg building on West Main Street in Jackson; he will open an eating house there; this place has long been closed, but business expansion in the city has brought it to use again.
Fred Groves has bought the Leyhe property on Lorimier and Themis streets for $10,000, while Clay M. Lutz purchased the Leyhe property on Water Street for $2,500; the property, formerly owned by the late Mary E. Leyhe, was sold at auction to cover the debts of the estate; the Lorimier and Themis property includes three houses on the south end of the block fronting on Lorimier, between Broadway and Themis; the Water street property is a section of the block between Themis and Independence.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
