Out of the past: March 30

1994

Two more general election races developed and a primary election field grew when three more candidates filed for Cape Girardeau County offices yesterday, the final day of filing for the 1994 ballot; Greg Lincoln filed for county clerk as a Republican, Jack Piepenbrok for 1st District associate commissioner as a Democrat, and Max Stovall for 2nd District associate commissioner as a Democrat.

Cape Girardeau is becoming a multi-zip-code city; because of the growth of the city, the postal service is running out of the four-digit add-on for the current zip code, 63701; effective July 1, another zip code will be added: 63703.

1969

Palm Sunday is observed at Christ Episcopal Church, where palms are blessed and distributed to congregants at morning services; the observance begins a week-long series of talks each evening by the rector, the Rev. Arthur England, culminating with Easter Sunday.

Ernest Baker of Cape Girardeau reflects on the life of the Dwight David Eisenhower, soldier and statesman, who died Friday; Baker was one of many area men who served under the general in World War II; but Baker's recollection of Eisenhower is a big more personal, as he the general's staff cook in the "little red schoolhouse," in Rheims, France.