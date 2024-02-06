Out of the past: March 30

Two more general election races developed and a primary election field grew when three more candidates filed for Cape Girardeau County offices yesterday, the final day of filing for the 1994 ballot; Greg Lincoln filed for county clerk as a Republican, Jack Piepenbrok for 1st District associate commissioner as a Democrat, and Max Stovall for 2nd District associate commissioner as a Democrat.
Cape Girardeau is becoming a multi-zip-code city; because of the growth of the city, the postal service is running out of the four-digit add-on for the current zip code, 63701; effective July 1, another zip code will be added: 63703.
Palm Sunday is observed at Christ Episcopal Church, where palms are blessed and distributed to congregants at morning services; the observance begins a week-long series of talks each evening by the rector, the Rev. Arthur England, culminating with Easter Sunday.
Ernest Baker of Cape Girardeau reflects on the life of the Dwight David Eisenhower, soldier and statesman, who died Friday; Baker was one of many area men who served under the general in World War II; but Baker's recollection of Eisenhower is a big more personal, as he the general's staff cook in the "little red schoolhouse," in Rheims, France.
With only one day remaining in the Red Cross War Fund Drive, Cape Girardeau County is near its $31,600 goal; an additional $615.10 was reported overnight, raising the total amount collected to $30,794.80.
A new scale of admission prices, brought about by the increased federal tax, is announced by Cape Girardeau theaters; the tax, one cent for each 5-cent admission or major fraction, is effective Saturday; at the Broadway, adult admissions will be 44 cents and 7 mills, and at the Orpheum and Rialto, 35 cents and 6 mills; the present charge at Broadway is 40 cents and at the others 30 cents; paradoxically, the admission for children will be reduced from the present 15 cents to 14 cents and 2 mills.
John Fullbright, 76, an old Civil War veteran well known in Cape Girardeau County and familiarly called "Uncle John," died last night at Saint Francis Hospital; he was born July 20, 1842, in Biehle, Missouri; Fullbright was a leading temperance worker; it was his ambition to see the nation dry.
Evangelist Marvin L. Eaves fills the pulpit of the First Presbyterian Church at both morning and evening services; he also has charge of the afternoon service at the Second Presbyterian Church and the evening service at Salvation Army.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
