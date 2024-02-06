Out of the past: March 3

1995

Astronaut Charles Duke of New Braunfels, Texas, was the guest speaker Thursday at the eighth annual Mayor's Prayer Breakfast, sponsored by the Christian Business Men's Committee of Cape Girardeau; about 1,400 people turned out for the event at the Show Me Center.

Southeast Missouri State University wants to raise tuition by $4 a credit hour for in-state students and $8 a credit hour for out-of-state students for the 1995-96 academic year; the Board of Regents will be asked to approve the tuition hikes at its March 20 meeting.

1970

Gene E. Huckstep, president of the Cape Girardeau Board of Education, filed for re-election to the board yesterday because of what he termed recent efforts to downgrade discipline in the school system; last week, a Cape Girardeau parent filed a damage suit in Common Pleas Court against the Cape Girardeau Central High School principal, after the parent's son, 16, was allegedly paddled for misbehavior in a classroom.

An ordinance was passed last night by the Jackson City Council officially calling the April 7 election and including a vote on whether or not to make the office of police chief appointive; voters will also ballot on a 36-acre annexation and the election of a councilman from each of the four wards.