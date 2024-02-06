Out of the past: March 3

Astronaut Charles Duke of New Braunfels, Texas, was the guest speaker Thursday at the eighth annual Mayor's Prayer Breakfast, sponsored by the Christian Business Men's Committee of Cape Girardeau; about 1,400 people turned out for the event at the Show Me Center.
Southeast Missouri State University wants to raise tuition by $4 a credit hour for in-state students and $8 a credit hour for out-of-state students for the 1995-96 academic year; the Board of Regents will be asked to approve the tuition hikes at its March 20 meeting.
Gene E. Huckstep, president of the Cape Girardeau Board of Education, filed for re-election to the board yesterday because of what he termed recent efforts to downgrade discipline in the school system; last week, a Cape Girardeau parent filed a damage suit in Common Pleas Court against the Cape Girardeau Central High School principal, after the parent's son, 16, was allegedly paddled for misbehavior in a classroom.
An ordinance was passed last night by the Jackson City Council officially calling the April 7 election and including a vote on whether or not to make the office of police chief appointive; voters will also ballot on a 36-acre annexation and the election of a councilman from each of the four wards.
Sheriff and Mrs. Herman K. Sewing are advised in a War Department message their son, Pfc. Dale K. Sewing, 19, was killed in action Feb. 21 in France; Sewing started overseas last Thanksgiving and had written his parents recently from the Western Front.
About 100 dwellings in the west end were without water service for four hours early last night, after a fire hydrant on West End Boulevard near Bessie Street was broken off when a coal truck backed into it.
William Bartels has been appointed by the Cape Girardeau Board of Education to finish serving the year's term vacated by D'Nean Stafford, who sent his resignation to the board from his new home in Arizona; Bartels will serve only until the April election; the terms of two other members, L.L. Bowman and Charles Stehr, will also expire in April.
The Rev. W.L. Halberstadt, pastor of Centenary Methodist Church, leaves in the afternoon for Columbia, Missouri, where he and Dr. J.C. Handy of St. Louis will represent the St. Louis Conference at a meeting to put on a $200,000 campaign to meet the needs of Methodist students attending the state university.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
