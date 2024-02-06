Out of the past: March 3

1994

McCLURE, Ill. -- Resurfacing and shoulder work along a 4.2-mile stretch of the Grapevine Trail, which leads from McClure to the Dishwood "Y," is one of a number of Illinois Department of Transportation projects that were bid on last week; bituminous resurfacing will start on the road about five miles southeast of McClure and continue to the Dishwood "Y" about 2 1/2 miles west of Tamms, Illinois, which will be the site of a new super-maximum prison.

The Moody Blues, accompanied by the Paducah Symphony, charmed 3,916 people of all ages at the Show Me Center last night; the two gifted groups met on stage and fused the best of two musical genres, delivering a memorable progressive rock-symphonic concert.

1969

Members of the Cape Girardeau Board of Education vote to seek no new tax increase this year; Cape Girardeau school patrons will be asked April 1 to renew the school levy at the same rate as this year, $3.85 per $100 valuation.

The Cape Girardeau City Council meets at the Colonial Restaurant with representatives of Cape Transit Co., to discuss the pending halt of bus service here by the bus line; company officials agree to extend the April 1 deadline, if the city decides to keep some sort of bus service in the city; company records show bus revenue has been on the downgrade for the past five years.