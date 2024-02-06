Out of the past: March 3

McCLURE, Ill. -- Resurfacing and shoulder work along a 4.2-mile stretch of the Grapevine Trail, which leads from McClure to the Dishwood "Y," is one of a number of Illinois Department of Transportation projects that were bid on last week; bituminous resurfacing will start on the road about five miles southeast of McClure and continue to the Dishwood "Y" about 2 1/2 miles west of Tamms, Illinois, which will be the site of a new super-maximum prison.
The Moody Blues, accompanied by the Paducah Symphony, charmed 3,916 people of all ages at the Show Me Center last night; the two gifted groups met on stage and fused the best of two musical genres, delivering a memorable progressive rock-symphonic concert.
Members of the Cape Girardeau Board of Education vote to seek no new tax increase this year; Cape Girardeau school patrons will be asked April 1 to renew the school levy at the same rate as this year, $3.85 per $100 valuation.
The Cape Girardeau City Council meets at the Colonial Restaurant with representatives of Cape Transit Co., to discuss the pending halt of bus service here by the bus line; company officials agree to extend the April 1 deadline, if the city decides to keep some sort of bus service in the city; company records show bus revenue has been on the downgrade for the past five years.
The Navy Department in Washington announces that Pvt. Ewell L. Hinch, 29, of Chaffee, Missouri, is missing in action; he was in the Marine Corps stationed in the Southwest Pacific area.
Roy Cato, manager for the Fox Theaters in Cape Girardeau, is to be transferred to West Frankfort, Illinois, to take over for the manager there who is being called into the armed service; Cato will be succeeded here by Ed Koegel, who will come from DuQuoin, Illinois; Koegel was formerly manager of the Orpheum Theater.
Property owners in the Monticello Addition, the rapidly growing addition just north of the fairgrounds, met recently at the home of Charles A. Adams and perfected an organization known as the Monticello Improvement Association; the purpose of the group is to bring improvements, such as water, lights, sidewalks and streets, in the near future to the west end.
All papers for the incorporation of the Pocahontas Mutual Telephone Co. are ready to be recorded and forwarded to the secretary of state; after the perfection of the incorporation, there will be four legally incorporated, independent telephone systems in Cape Girardeau County: Kage district, Gordonville, Dutchtown and Pocahontas.
