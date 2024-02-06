Out of the past: March 29

1999

The Vernon Rhodes Family Trust pays a $200,000 bank note, temporarily underwriting Shepherd’s Cove Children’s Home in Gordonville; if the debt is repaid within one year, the family trust will donate $10,000 toward the project; the foster home is associated with Abundant Life Church, also in Gordonville.

Huber Hall on East Jackson Boulevard between Interstate 55 and Jackson, near the new Wal-Mart Supercenter, is now the Heartland Banquet Hall; the hall can accommodate 200 persons and provides complete banquet and reception type services, from food and refreshments options, to choices of entertainment, from karaoke to sound systems.

1974

For 41 years Dr. Raymond A. Ritter has practiced medicine in Cape Girardeau; and when he wasn’t caring for the ill and injured, he was engaged in a variety of activities benefiting the community, especially its young people and two hospitals; the community said thank you to Ritter last night, when he was presented the 1974 Golden Deeds Award at the annual Chamber of Commerce-Joint Service Clubs Banquet at the Arena Building; the award is sponsored by the Exchange Club.

Cape Girardeau presented its case for a northwest-southeast interstate highway and expressed “the utter amazement and consternation of our people” at being ignored on such routing at a hearing in Willow Springs yesterday; Raymond G. Buhs, chairman of the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce area transportation committee, made the principal statement.