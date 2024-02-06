Out of the past: March 29

1996

Cape Girardeau public schools are looking at a shortfall of $200,000 to $350,000 in this year's budget; the district already budgeted to spend $550,000 more than it planned to receive; now, revenues may be less than projected; the district budgeted revenues of $22.1 million for this school year, but business manager Steve DelVecchio says best projections show the district will receive only $21.8 million.

Employees of M&W Packaging in Cape Girardeau soundly reject a union-organizing effort by the Teamsters in secret-ballot voting; nearly 72% of M&W workers eligible to vote say "no" to the union, defeating Teamsters supporters 107-32; only production, maintenance and shipping workers participate in the vote, which is monitored by an agent of the National Labor Relations Board.

1971

Teams using the baseball diamond in Capaha Park this summer will be playing on a dirt infield as the city begins a program of renovating the area; the center of the infield had protruded about 6 inches above the rest of the diamond; Saturday, the raised area was leveled to comply with the rest of the field.

A Cape Girardeau family of six is awakened by heavy smoke in its home, escaping a fire that badly damages the house and kills a mother dog and her seven puppies; Mr. and Mrs. Bill D. Hoffmeister, 1617 W. Cape Rock Drive, and their children, Kim, 3, Brian, 5, and twins, Jeff and Gwen, 8, are awakened about 3:45 a.m.; the fire apparently ignited in a car in an attached garage.