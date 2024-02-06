Out of the past: March 29

1995

Three hundred thirteen junior and senior high school students from Southeast Missouri are showing off their prowess with protractors, polygons, PCs, plastics and plants at the annual Regional Science Fair at the Cape Girardeau Holiday Inn Convention Center.

To accommodate the interests of agriculture students, Southeast Missouri State University literally will beef up its demonstration farm next fall; the university will switch from a dairy and beef farm to a strictly beef-cattle operation, bringing about some changes in personnel, products and yearly expenses.

1970

Easter Sunday. For the third time in 50 years, Cape Girardeau residents awake to see snow on Easter morning; there isn't too much of it, patches here and there, but it is enough to remind that winter 1970 remains stubborn, even after its official exit; the last white Easter seen here was in 1940.

No sunrise services are held in Cape Girardeau, but at the Cross of Peace on Bald Knob near Alto Pass, Illinois, around 2,500 people brave the weather to attend the 34th annual service.