Out of the past: March 29

Three hundred thirteen junior and senior high school students from Southeast Missouri are showing off their prowess with protractors, polygons, PCs, plastics and plants at the annual Regional Science Fair at the Cape Girardeau Holiday Inn Convention Center.
To accommodate the interests of agriculture students, Southeast Missouri State University literally will beef up its demonstration farm next fall; the university will switch from a dairy and beef farm to a strictly beef-cattle operation, bringing about some changes in personnel, products and yearly expenses.
Easter Sunday. For the third time in 50 years, Cape Girardeau residents awake to see snow on Easter morning; there isn't too much of it, patches here and there, but it is enough to remind that winter 1970 remains stubborn, even after its official exit; the last white Easter seen here was in 1940.
No sunrise services are held in Cape Girardeau, but at the Cross of Peace on Bald Knob near Alto Pass, Illinois, around 2,500 people brave the weather to attend the 34th annual service.
The Cape Girardeau County Selective Service Board announces the names of 67 men who will report to Jefferson Barracks Wednesday midnight for induction; the board also announces a call for 90 others who will report April 6 for pre-induction physical examinations.
Mr. and Mrs. Byron Dormeyer have sold the residence they formerly occupied on Old Jackson Road to Mr. and Mrs. Oscar Windisch; Windisches in turn sold their dwelling on Rodney Drive to Mr. and Mrs. Leroy Roper.
Ernestine Schumann-Heink, the world's most famous and beloved singer, has agreed to give a concert in Cape Girardeau May 4; responding to a personal appeal from the publishers of The Missourian, she sends word that she will break into her regular spring tour to perform here.
The Mississippi River is expected to reach 32 or 33 feet by tomorrow or the day after, the gauge at the riverfront here showing a stage of 30 feet at 8 a.m.; flood stage here is 35 feet, and it won't become dangerous until it passes that point.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
