Out of the past: March 28

1995

A monument commemorating three priests who floated down the Mississippi River and landed at Cape Girardeau in 1699 is being targeted by a Wisconsin-based group which says the concrete cross violates the U.S. Constitution's guarantee of separation of church and state; because the Cape La Croix Cross off North Kingshighway stands on public property, the group is demanding it be removed from the state right of way.

Carol Keeler, host of KZIM Radio's "Talk of Cape," has accepted a position with KMOX in St. Louis as a news reporter; Keeler, who joined KZIM in September 1992, will start the new position in mid-April; she has served on the boards of the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce and Civic Center, is past chairman of the Salvation Army's Tree of Lights, and served on the Area Wide United Way fund drive.

1970

Westward expansion of Cape Girardeau will engulf a landmark; the purchase of a 136-acre portion of the Schonhoff dairy farm in the city's west end has been announced by the C. H. and R. Co., a development group, which plans an extensive development of the area for residential units; the tract lies west of East Rodney Drive and along Hawthorn Road to Independence Street; the development will mean the removal of the landmark house and dairy barn from a site on a high hill on Independence; the firm -- made up of Charles N. Harris, Loy Crites and LeRoy Roper -- has also optioned 120 acres of the former dairy farm for later purchase; the land is being purchased from the four Schonhoff brothers, Raymond, A.M., Walter and Leo.

Grading work was started this week on the new Doctors Park complex to be erected on a 20-acre tract between Interstate 55 and Mount Auburn Road south of the Holiday Inn.