Out of the past: March 27

1995

Lowell Lundstrom's Impact America crusade had its grand finale yesterday, the eighth day of songs, sermons and personal testimony that attracted an average of 1,700 people nightly to the Show Me Center; the total attendance for the whole crusade was 13,074.

Cape Girardeau voters will decide the fate of 11 proposed revisions to the city charter, if the Charter Review Committee has its way; but it remains to be seen whether the City Council will put any or all of the amendments on the ballot.

1970

If all goes well -- depending on condemnation and availability of federal funds -- the last two sections of Interstate 55 north of Cape Girardeau should be under contract in June; this is the good news that came out of a Chamber of Commerce Highway Committee meeting with state highway officials last night; less enthusiastic was word that chances aren't promising for the state to take over and upgrade Nash Road north of the airport.

The enumeration process for the 1970 census will be put into motion tomorrow, when letter carriers deliver a census questionnaire to each household on their routes; the actual census-taking -- that is the door-to-door canvass by enumerators -- starts April 1.