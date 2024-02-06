Out of the past: March 27

Lowell Lundstrom's Impact America crusade had its grand finale yesterday, the eighth day of songs, sermons and personal testimony that attracted an average of 1,700 people nightly to the Show Me Center; the total attendance for the whole crusade was 13,074.
Cape Girardeau voters will decide the fate of 11 proposed revisions to the city charter, if the Charter Review Committee has its way; but it remains to be seen whether the City Council will put any or all of the amendments on the ballot.
If all goes well -- depending on condemnation and availability of federal funds -- the last two sections of Interstate 55 north of Cape Girardeau should be under contract in June; this is the good news that came out of a Chamber of Commerce Highway Committee meeting with state highway officials last night; less enthusiastic was word that chances aren't promising for the state to take over and upgrade Nash Road north of the airport.
The enumeration process for the 1970 census will be put into motion tomorrow, when letter carriers deliver a census questionnaire to each household on their routes; the actual census-taking -- that is the door-to-door canvass by enumerators -- starts April 1.
Following yesterday's conference with a group of Main Street businessmen, the Cape Girardeau City Council has authorized a survey of sectors of Main, Independence and Spanish streets under pending flood-control proposals; plans and estimates of the cost of raising parts of those streets are part of the survey.
Cape Girardeau is filled with youngsters these days who are hoping to get a chance to play professional baseball with the St. Louis Browns; from virtually every part of the nation, they have come here, some already signed by scouts and others, wanting so badly to play the game, they are here "on their own," meaning they are paying their own expenses.
The rapidly growing importance of the Southeast Missouri district has led to the establishment of a revenue office at Cape Girardeau to care for the entire district; George H. Moore of St. Louis, U.S. Internal Revenue collector, says a deputy will be stationed in the Federal Building here April 1 to take charge of all revenue business in the district.
C.B. Hoeller, for several years the local agent for Standard Oil Co., has been made district superintendent, a new position just created by the corporation; he will supervise all the territory south of St. Louis, and all agents and salesmen in this territory will report to him here.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
