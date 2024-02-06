Out of the past: March 27

A Palm Sunday salad luncheon and egg hunt are held at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1820 Perryville Road, following the morning worship service.
The Cape Girardeau County Commission has hired a law firm to clarify legal issues regarding Scott City's attempt to annex part of the Southeast Missouri Regional Port Authority in order to bring in a gambling boat; Cape Girardeau County Presiding Commissioner Gene Huckstep maintains the entire commission is solidly opposed to the annexation of the port authority by any city.
The exterior of the Arena Building has a new look with the completion of a renovation project by the Arena Improvement Committee; new paint brightens the building, and above the front entrance, 18-inch blue plastic letters spell out the word "Arena"; four new lights have been placed to illuminate the front of the building, and new overhead doors have replaced the older ones on the north side of the structure.
The Shawnee Boy Scout District at Cape Girardeau has announced the formation of a new medical Explorer post in the city; Post 6 will foster general knowledge about the medical profession and allied fields and allow young adults the chance for further service; post adviser is Dr. J.C. Cochran.
Two Cape Girardeau men, fighting with the Army Air Forces in Europe, were reported missing over the weekend in messages to relatives from the War Department; Sgt. Bon E. Boswell Jr., 24, has been missing in action since March 8, while Staff Sgt. Elwood J. Mills, 19, has been missing since March 5.
"Let us not have a Pearl Harbor of peace," warns Al Schindler, special representative of the Committee of Economic Development of the St. Louis area, in an address at the annual dinner meeting of the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce at Grace Methodist Church; he warns of chaos in the nation should the war end quickly without post-war preparations having been made.
The business men in Haarig are planning to raise funds for the construction of a bandstand, so regular concerts may be given in that part of the city this summer as well as in Courthouse Park; likely spots for the bandstand would be on that lot owned by Farmers & Merchants Bank at the corner of Sprigg and Good Hope streets, or the Joe Werner lot at the corner of Ellis and Good Hope streets.
To avoid conflict with other fairs in Southeast Missouri, the Cape Girardeau fair has been moved to the third week in September, the dates being Sept. 16 to 20; in recent years the local fair had been held the second week in September.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
