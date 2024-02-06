Out of the past: March 27

1994

A Palm Sunday salad luncheon and egg hunt are held at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1820 Perryville Road, following the morning worship service.

The Cape Girardeau County Commission has hired a law firm to clarify legal issues regarding Scott City's attempt to annex part of the Southeast Missouri Regional Port Authority in order to bring in a gambling boat; Cape Girardeau County Presiding Commissioner Gene Huckstep maintains the entire commission is solidly opposed to the annexation of the port authority by any city.

1969

The exterior of the Arena Building has a new look with the completion of a renovation project by the Arena Improvement Committee; new paint brightens the building, and above the front entrance, 18-inch blue plastic letters spell out the word "Arena"; four new lights have been placed to illuminate the front of the building, and new overhead doors have replaced the older ones on the north side of the structure.

The Shawnee Boy Scout District at Cape Girardeau has announced the formation of a new medical Explorer post in the city; Post 6 will foster general knowledge about the medical profession and allied fields and allow young adults the chance for further service; post adviser is Dr. J.C. Cochran.