Out of the past: March 25

1996

Parking structures, student housing around Wildwood, new academic buildings -- they are all components of a long-term plan for upgrading the Southeast Missouri State University campus; Scheme D, the master-plan option recently presented to the university's Board of Regents by consultants Mackey Mitchell Zahner, calls for maintaining a compact campus while allowing for expansion, creating quadrangles and greens to link the campus with pedestrian-scaled open space, limiting vehicular traffic and improving student safety.

Its completion years away, Highway 74 already is a fixture on the St. Vincent's seminary property; a tall roadbed lies south of the seminary buildings; a few acres of tall grass and cattails lie on the other side, divided from the rest of the land by Missouri Highway Department right of way; it's the last leg of Highway 74, stretching from Sprigg Street to a planned bridge; the section will affect Cape Girardeau's plans for Lorimier Street, Morgan Oak and possibly a new park.

1971

Dr. Carl S. Winters, Baptist minister, writer, lecturer and traveler, is the guest speaker in the morning at the opening general session of the 95th annual conference of the Southeast Missouri Teachers Association; he speaks to a gathering of more than 4,000 educators about today's youth in Houck Field House.

Creation of a six-member committee to study facilities in which people are detained in Cape Girardeau County is requested by the County Court; in a letter to Circuit Judge W. Osler Statler, the court recommends the proposed committee to study the Cape Girardeau jail, county jail and the juvenile detention home; the suggestion stems in part from the Regional Law Enforcement Assistance Council and in part from the County Court's continued dislike of the idea of placing a higher priority upon plans for a new juvenile home rather than a new county jail.