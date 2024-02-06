Out of the past: March 25

Parking structures, student housing around Wildwood, new academic buildings -- they are all components of a long-term plan for upgrading the Southeast Missouri State University campus; Scheme D, the master-plan option recently presented to the university's Board of Regents by consultants Mackey Mitchell Zahner, calls for maintaining a compact campus while allowing for expansion, creating quadrangles and greens to link the campus with pedestrian-scaled open space, limiting vehicular traffic and improving student safety.
Its completion years away, Highway 74 already is a fixture on the St. Vincent's seminary property; a tall roadbed lies south of the seminary buildings; a few acres of tall grass and cattails lie on the other side, divided from the rest of the land by Missouri Highway Department right of way; it's the last leg of Highway 74, stretching from Sprigg Street to a planned bridge; the section will affect Cape Girardeau's plans for Lorimier Street, Morgan Oak and possibly a new park.
Dr. Carl S. Winters, Baptist minister, writer, lecturer and traveler, is the guest speaker in the morning at the opening general session of the 95th annual conference of the Southeast Missouri Teachers Association; he speaks to a gathering of more than 4,000 educators about today's youth in Houck Field House.
Creation of a six-member committee to study facilities in which people are detained in Cape Girardeau County is requested by the County Court; in a letter to Circuit Judge W. Osler Statler, the court recommends the proposed committee to study the Cape Girardeau jail, county jail and the juvenile detention home; the suggestion stems in part from the Regional Law Enforcement Assistance Council and in part from the County Court's continued dislike of the idea of placing a higher priority upon plans for a new juvenile home rather than a new county jail.
An evening dinner at Colonial Tavern kicks off the annual membership drive for the Community Concert Association for 85 workers; the drive will be conducted tomorrow through Saturday; those in charge stress memberships must be purchased this week, and that tickets won't be sold at the concerts next season.
CAIRO, Ill. -- The Alexander County Board of Commissioners votes to purchase the traffic bridge at Cape Girardeau, but there are immediate indications the proceedings will head into the courts for final determination; the commissioners, Andrew Serbian and Alonzo Mathis -- a third commissioner is out of the state -- vote to approve the purchase at a price of $2,370,000 from Ozark Trails Bridge Co.
John Sackman has purchased the Lorimier Apartments at the corner of Lorimier and William streets; the price was "$15,000 and other considerations"; Leon Heisserer of Benton, Missouri, was the owner of the apartments, as well as the bungalow at the south, both of which were included in the transaction; the property has a frontage of 117 feet on Lorimier and 60 feet on William Street.
Mrs. Joseph Halter, manager of the hotel at Schumer Springs in Perry County, Missouri, reports she has made extensive improvements that are sure to be appreciated by guests this season; the hotel has been made modern.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
