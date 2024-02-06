Out of the past: March 25

1994

The Cape Girardeau Florsheim plant is expected to add some new workers following an announcement yesterday the West Plains, Missouri, Florsheim plant will close; production at Cape Girardeau and Kirksville, Missouri, will be stepped up, with the addition of a total of 100 new workers at the two facilities.

Astronaut Linda Godwin, an Oak Ridge native, will make a return trip to space; she will be the payload specialist on the nine-day flight of the space shuttle Endeavour, scheduled for April 7; her first space shuttle flight was in 1991.

1969

Exhibits are in place at the 13th annual Southeast Missouri Regional Science Fair at Houck Field House and ready for viewing by the public beginning this evening; the free fair is co-sponsored by State College and The Southeast Missourian newspaper.

Christian J. Bauer of Cape Girardeau, who was in the bakery business 45 years, dies in the morning at a local hospital; Bauer was born Nov. 6, 1884, in Germany and came to Cape Girardeau with his parents when he was 4 years old; Bauer lived here nearly all his life and was associated with his brothers, Carl and Fred, in Bauer Brothers Bakery Co., 700 Broadway; the bakery was established in 1898 and was sold in 1944 to Master Baking Co. of Mount Vernon, Illinois.