Out of the past: March 25

The Cape Girardeau Florsheim plant is expected to add some new workers following an announcement yesterday the West Plains, Missouri, Florsheim plant will close; production at Cape Girardeau and Kirksville, Missouri, will be stepped up, with the addition of a total of 100 new workers at the two facilities.
Astronaut Linda Godwin, an Oak Ridge native, will make a return trip to space; she will be the payload specialist on the nine-day flight of the space shuttle Endeavour, scheduled for April 7; her first space shuttle flight was in 1991.
Exhibits are in place at the 13th annual Southeast Missouri Regional Science Fair at Houck Field House and ready for viewing by the public beginning this evening; the free fair is co-sponsored by State College and The Southeast Missourian newspaper.
Christian J. Bauer of Cape Girardeau, who was in the bakery business 45 years, dies in the morning at a local hospital; Bauer was born Nov. 6, 1884, in Germany and came to Cape Girardeau with his parents when he was 4 years old; Bauer lived here nearly all his life and was associated with his brothers, Carl and Fred, in Bauer Brothers Bakery Co., 700 Broadway; the bakery was established in 1898 and was sold in 1944 to Master Baking Co. of Mount Vernon, Illinois.
The Cape Girardeau Board of Education is likely to lose nine men teachers to the armed forces at the end of the school term in May; the instructors thus far have either not been called in their regular turn or have been granted temporary deferments until the end of the semester.
It is announced the International Shoe plant on North Main Street, which closed Wednesday afternoon, will resume operation next week, with some workers to return to their regular schedule Monday; the others will report Tuesday.
Attorney James Barks has received from the State Public Service Commission a copy of the order in the Pocahontas telephone case; the order states the Farmer Mutual Telephone Co. of Pocahontas must restore to service all telephones that were disconnected from the switchboard last fall because the rule in regard to the speaking of English only over the line was violated.
Several residents of Haarig have complained in recent days because cows are being tied along Good Hope Street in front of their homes and permitted to track over their lawns and sidewalks, causing considerable damage to property.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.