Out of the past: March 24

1949

The Missouri State Highway Commission, holding its first meeting in Southeast Missouri in a number of years, heard from a delegation from Wayne County last night and today looks over the right of way for the relocated portion of Highway 61; from Cape Girardeau the commissioners go to Charleston to confer with residents there on the Highway 60 relocation.

The steel framework for the new National Guard maintenance building at Arena Park is being erected by the Ray M. Dilschneider Construction Co, and it is expected that favorable weather will see its completion in a few weeks; the $45,000, 128 feet by 52 feet concrete block structure will face on East Rodney Drive, just off of Gordonville Road; it will be used for maintenance of vehicles assigned to the 140th Infantry Regiment.

1924

Anne Kurre, 79, an inmate of the Cape Girardeau County Home for 50 years, dies at noon, after spending the last 15 months of life confined to bed; she had no living relatives in Cape Girardeau County; a sister, who entered the County Home at the time when both were young, died many years ago.

The Security Savings Bank of Chaffee fails to open its doors this morning; state bank examiner H.G. Harrison, who was in Chaffee several days last week in consultation with the bank's board of directors, is called back and is in charge of the institution; a run on the bank shortly before closing Saturday, during which several thousands of dollars of deposits were withdrawn, caused the board to announce it would remain closed pending a consultation with the state banking department.

