Out of the past: March 23

A Cape Girardeau doctor will challenge U.S. Rep. Bill Emerson in the Republican primary for the 8th District congressional seat; Dr. C. John Ritter, an internist at Cape Girardeau Physician Associates, filed yesterday in Jefferson City; he is the second Republican to challenge Emerson; the other is Bollinger County resident Richard Kline, who filed earlier this year.
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. -- Space shuttle Atlantis sprang a leak in its steering system during liftoff yesterday and may have to cut short its docking with the Russian space station Mir; NASA says neither the crew -- which includes Oak Ridge astronaut Linda Godwin -- nor the shuttle was in any immediate danger from the leak of hydraulic fluid, and Mission Control assured Shannon Lucid and her five crew mates that the docking was still on; Lucid is supposed to be dropped off at Mir -- along with more than 5,000 pounds of supplies -- for a five-month stay.
Effective in the 1972-73 school year, teachers in the Cape Girardeau public schools may be retired at the age of 65; mandatory retirement age is now 70; the new policy was adopted by school board last night; while the policy enable the board to retire teachers at the earlier age, they also allow for the teachers to be retained to age 70, being employed on an annual bases with approval of the board.
Everyone gets into the act, when Mayor Howard Tooke, members of the board and youngsters take turns swinging the pick as the Cape Girardeau Civic Center breaks up its asphalt playground in preparation for expanding its building at 1232 S. Ranney St.; the groundbreaking is the major feature of the center's annual meeting, during which election of five members to the 15-member board of directors is held and reports are made on center activities.
Initial objections to the city's suit to set up a flood-control area on Main Street are entered when three defendants file motions for dismissal in Common Pleas Court; property owners protesting are E. Hale O'Brien and Viola Wilson, the Firestone Tire & Rubber Co., and Midwest Dairy Products Co.
A pair of nylon hose was auctioned off for $8.25, the money to be donated to the Red Cross, at the Kage School box supper last night; the top bid was by Mrs. Fred Kurre; a large crowd enjoyed the contests in cake walking, won by Fay Leonard; for the most popular girl, won by Brenda Heisler, and for the most popular boy, Bob Hale.
To facilitate road building and remove the handicap of high freight rates, the Public Service Commission has issued an order providing that carload shipments of sand, gravel, chats, cinders and crushed rock, when forwarded to officials of the city, county, state and nation, should be transported by the railroads at a maximum charge of 1 cent per ton per mile, with a minimum rate of 60 cents to $1 and $1.25 per ton where the material will have to be moved over more than one railroad.
The Louis K. Juden Post of the American Legion will formally open its new quarters in the basement of the Elks Building on Themis Street Friday night with a cabaret, luncheon and smoker; "Tuffy" Harger's orchestra has been hired to furnish music for occasion, and Tommy C. Wiggins, manager of the Wiggins Stock Company, now playing in the Opera House, has been asked to put on a few of his favorite stunts for the vets.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.