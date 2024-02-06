Out of the past: March 23

1996

A Cape Girardeau doctor will challenge U.S. Rep. Bill Emerson in the Republican primary for the 8th District congressional seat; Dr. C. John Ritter, an internist at Cape Girardeau Physician Associates, filed yesterday in Jefferson City; he is the second Republican to challenge Emerson; the other is Bollinger County resident Richard Kline, who filed earlier this year.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. -- Space shuttle Atlantis sprang a leak in its steering system during liftoff yesterday and may have to cut short its docking with the Russian space station Mir; NASA says neither the crew -- which includes Oak Ridge astronaut Linda Godwin -- nor the shuttle was in any immediate danger from the leak of hydraulic fluid, and Mission Control assured Shannon Lucid and her five crew mates that the docking was still on; Lucid is supposed to be dropped off at Mir -- along with more than 5,000 pounds of supplies -- for a five-month stay.

1971

Effective in the 1972-73 school year, teachers in the Cape Girardeau public schools may be retired at the age of 65; mandatory retirement age is now 70; the new policy was adopted by school board last night; while the policy enable the board to retire teachers at the earlier age, they also allow for the teachers to be retained to age 70, being employed on an annual bases with approval of the board.

Everyone gets into the act, when Mayor Howard Tooke, members of the board and youngsters take turns swinging the pick as the Cape Girardeau Civic Center breaks up its asphalt playground in preparation for expanding its building at 1232 S. Ranney St.; the groundbreaking is the major feature of the center's annual meeting, during which election of five members to the 15-member board of directors is held and reports are made on center activities.