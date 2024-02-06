Out of the past: March 23

In the face of opposition from student leaders, Southeast Missouri State University's administrators have scrapped plans to raise room charges for most campus residence halls; students may still be paying more to live on campus in the 1994-95 academic year, as the university is looking at a new food service contract which could increase student cost.
A year after opening the Cape Girardeau Senior Center on North Clark Avenue, the non-profit agency is struggling to make its monthly payments; center leaders are planning a campaign, to begin in April, with a goal of raising a half-million dollars.
The Rev. Melvin K. Shrout, pastor of the First Church of the Nazarene in Huntsville, Alabama, is the new pastor of the Church of the Nazarene in Cape Girardeau; prior to being in Alabama, he was pastor of Grace Church of the Nazarene in Kansas City, Missouri.
The Rev. Joseph Mayer is installed as pastor of St. John's United Church of Christ near Fruitland in an evening service; he is also serving the Pleasant Hill Presbyterian Church near there.
Including 13 who left yesterday, 114 men from Cape Girardeau County will report to Jefferson Barracks within the next two weeks for duty with the armed forces, the Cape County Selective Service Board announces; in addition 316 others will be called for pre-induction examinations prior to April 14.
The force of more than 1,300 workers at the International Shoe factory on North Main Street is off duty; a notice was posted at the plant late yesterday stating that under existing conditions the factory was closing, and employees were advised there would be a public announcement when they should return.
The Rev. E.A. Jordon takes up his duties as pastor of the Christian Church in Cape Girardeau; he preaches at both the morning and evening services at the church.
The Rev. Thomas D. Bateman, pastor of the Presbyterian Church in Cape Girardeau, will leave tomorrow morning for Shelby, North Carolina, to spend a short vacation with his wife and child, who are in that city; he will return to Cape Girardeau to fill the pulpit the first Sunday in April.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
