Out of the past: March 23

1994

In the face of opposition from student leaders, Southeast Missouri State University's administrators have scrapped plans to raise room charges for most campus residence halls; students may still be paying more to live on campus in the 1994-95 academic year, as the university is looking at a new food service contract which could increase student cost.

A year after opening the Cape Girardeau Senior Center on North Clark Avenue, the non-profit agency is struggling to make its monthly payments; center leaders are planning a campaign, to begin in April, with a goal of raising a half-million dollars.

1969

The Rev. Melvin K. Shrout, pastor of the First Church of the Nazarene in Huntsville, Alabama, is the new pastor of the Church of the Nazarene in Cape Girardeau; prior to being in Alabama, he was pastor of Grace Church of the Nazarene in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Rev. Joseph Mayer is installed as pastor of St. John's United Church of Christ near Fruitland in an evening service; he is also serving the Pleasant Hill Presbyterian Church near there.