Out of the past: March 21

1995

Cape Girardeau city manager J. Ronald Fischer will retire this summer, ending three decades of service in city and county government; Fischer, who will turn 62 on July 27, made the announcement at the end of last night's City Council meeting; he has headed the city for the past seven years; he served on the council from 1965-67 and then on the Cape Girardeau County Commission for 20 years.

The Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents yesterday approved a scaled-back tuition hike for the 1995-96 academic year, after hearing concerns from regents Don Dickerson of Cape Girardeau and Pat Washington of St. Louis; the $4-a-credit-hour hike in tuition for in-state students and $8-a-credit-hour increase for out-of-state students, has been scaled back to $3- and $6-a-credit-hour increases, respectively.

1970

The Southeast Missouri Music Festival is in full swing at the State College campus; over 1,000 area high school pupils swarm into Cape Girardeau for the annual event; bands and choruses from 14 area schools perform throughout the day, rated by 10 judges.

Claude A. Kelley Jr., an associate of Kelley Transportation Co., says his company is no longer interested in entering into a bus franchise with the City of Cape Girardeau, unless the liability insurance required by the city is lowered substantially; Cape Girardeau set the amount of liability insurance to be carried at almost 10 times the amount requested by the City of Paducah, Kentucky, where a city bus franchise with Kelley Transportation is also pending.