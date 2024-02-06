Out of the past: March 21

Cape Girardeau city manager J. Ronald Fischer will retire this summer, ending three decades of service in city and county government; Fischer, who will turn 62 on July 27, made the announcement at the end of last night's City Council meeting; he has headed the city for the past seven years; he served on the council from 1965-67 and then on the Cape Girardeau County Commission for 20 years.
The Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents yesterday approved a scaled-back tuition hike for the 1995-96 academic year, after hearing concerns from regents Don Dickerson of Cape Girardeau and Pat Washington of St. Louis; the $4-a-credit-hour hike in tuition for in-state students and $8-a-credit-hour increase for out-of-state students, has been scaled back to $3- and $6-a-credit-hour increases, respectively.
The Southeast Missouri Music Festival is in full swing at the State College campus; over 1,000 area high school pupils swarm into Cape Girardeau for the annual event; bands and choruses from 14 area schools perform throughout the day, rated by 10 judges.
Claude A. Kelley Jr., an associate of Kelley Transportation Co., says his company is no longer interested in entering into a bus franchise with the City of Cape Girardeau, unless the liability insurance required by the city is lowered substantially; Cape Girardeau set the amount of liability insurance to be carried at almost 10 times the amount requested by the City of Paducah, Kentucky, where a city bus franchise with Kelley Transportation is also pending.
Rain again forced the American League champion St. Louis Browns and the Toledo Mud Hens indoors yesterday, as they worked out in the Arena Building once again; it looks like it will be several days at least before the teams will get out to Fairground Park; the ground is so soaked with water, it can take no more.
Bill W. Trickey, 23, who until last fall was Pfc. Bill Trickey of the Marine Corps, is said to be the first Cape Girardeau County World War II veteran to have a property loan approved under the Serviceman's Re-adjustment Act, known popularly as the GI Bill of Right; Trickey, a salesman for a tobacco company, has bought a well-developed cottage and eight acres of ground on the Bend Road, two miles north of the city.
The Rev. S.M. Weddell of St. Louis conducts the morning service at Christ Episcopal Church; he was sent here by Bishop F.F. Johnson to hold services, as the Rev. W.E. McCord of New York, who has been called to the rectorship of Christ Church, can't arrive here until April.
After a heated discussion in the township Democratic convention yesterday afternoon, U.S. Sen. James A. Reed was denounced by Cape Girardeau Democrats; the purpose of the meeting was to elect delegates to the county convention in Jackson March 27; Giboney Houck, Harry Alexander and Dr. J.C. Vorbeck spoke in behalf of Reed, while R.B. Oliver, A.M. Spradling and W.S. Dearmont spoke against him.
-- Sharon K. Sanders