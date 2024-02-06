Out of the past: March 20

BENTON, Mo. -- Scott County voters will have the opportunity April 1 to approve a quarter-cent sales tax that would benefit senior citizens services; the tax, which would generate approximately $700,000 annually, would endow a Senior Citizens Services Fund, which would help improve and expand services to Scott County residents 60 and older.
Southeast Missouri State University wants to raise incidental and general fees by $4 a credit hour next academic year; in-state undergraduate students would pay $100 a credit hour if the increase is approved; the Board of Regents will consider the fee hikes when it meets Friday at the Bootheel Education Center in Malden.
Spring was a day away and Easter two weeks off, but jumping the gun a bit to entertain a group of fatherless youngsters didn't bother Cape Girardeau's Big Brothers; the group of State College students staged their annual Easter Egg hunt and spring picnic yesterday at Dennis Scivally Park for 30 Little Brothers.
Federal grants totaling $22,950, to be matched with state money, have been authorized for improvements at Trail of Tears State Park north of here; the grants are for installation of water lines from a new well to camping and picnic areas and to the planned John L. Wescoat Marine, and to establish a new campground which will include 21 campsites, water fountains, waterlines and other necessary facilities.
More than 300 farmers and Cape Girardeau business men turn out for the Chamber of Commerce-sponsored second annual Dairy Day; sessions are held at the Arena Building, with a buffet luncheon served at noon by the women of Trinity Lutheran Church; farmers and others specializing in dairying are here from Cape, Perry, Scott and Stoddard counties, along with local business men and others from several nearby communities.
Advised of the proposed extension of Cape Girardeau's city limits to the west and north, the Missouri Inspection Bureau, official fire insurance rating agency for the state, has written the city recommending establishment of two additional fire stations to properly serve the new territory as well as that within the city.
"Drunks" who are haled into police court in Cape Girardeau and who have liquor with them will face state charges, according to police chief Jeff Hutson; where whiskey is found on them, they will be charged with possession of illicit liquor, he says; the minimum fine for having possession of liquor is $100 and costs, totaling nearly $120; this, added to the fine of $14 for being drunk, will make the grand total $134 for one spree.
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- The fine wholesale bakery building which the Wielpuetz Company of Cape Girardeau is having erected at Fifth and Oak streets here is nearing completion; the new building occupies nearly half a block, with two stories and a basement; Martin Laubis was the architect for the attractive building.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
