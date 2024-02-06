Out of the past: March 20

1997

BENTON, Mo. -- Scott County voters will have the opportunity April 1 to approve a quarter-cent sales tax that would benefit senior citizens services; the tax, which would generate approximately $700,000 annually, would endow a Senior Citizens Services Fund, which would help improve and expand services to Scott County residents 60 and older.

Southeast Missouri State University wants to raise incidental and general fees by $4 a credit hour next academic year; in-state undergraduate students would pay $100 a credit hour if the increase is approved; the Board of Regents will consider the fee hikes when it meets Friday at the Bootheel Education Center in Malden.

1972

Spring was a day away and Easter two weeks off, but jumping the gun a bit to entertain a group of fatherless youngsters didn't bother Cape Girardeau's Big Brothers; the group of State College students staged their annual Easter Egg hunt and spring picnic yesterday at Dennis Scivally Park for 30 Little Brothers.

Federal grants totaling $22,950, to be matched with state money, have been authorized for improvements at Trail of Tears State Park north of here; the grants are for installation of water lines from a new well to camping and picnic areas and to the planned John L. Wescoat Marine, and to establish a new campground which will include 21 campsites, water fountains, waterlines and other necessary facilities.