Out of the past: March 2

Jackson has been rated first among 62 cities seeking approval of projects under the State Revolving Loan Program; acceptance into the program should save the city about $3.1 million in interest over the life of sewer and water bonds authorized by voters in August.
Six Jackson firefighters and three Cape Girardeau firefighters worked 45 minutes to free Matt VanAmburg, 24, of Jackson from his pickup truck, after he ran off the road at a high rate of speed and into the home of Jeff and Renda Eggimann, 1407 Oak St. in Jackson, at 11:10 p.m. Sunday; the truck jumped a railroad-tie retaining wall along the driveway, crashed through the garage door and struck the family's van; the crash cracked walls of the house; the driver's rescue marked the first use of Jackson's "Jaws of Life" extrication equipment; VanAmburg is in fair condition at a local hospital.
With less than one winter past, deterioration has already set in around the Missouri Pacific Railroad Co. tracks on Independence Street between Frederick and Henderson; city manager W.G. Lawley says the railroad will soon have to do more repair work.
Robert F. Hemperley, president of St. Louis-Cape Bus Lines, Inc., announces that the Interstate Commerce Commission has granted authority to Cape Transit Co., a subsidiary of American Transit Corp., and Chromally American Corp., to acquire assets of the local bus line; the new owners have taken over operation of the line, and Hemperley will continue to represent the company at 16-18 N. Frederick St., which property he is retaining.
L. & R. Construction Co. of St. Louis is the low bidder on the general contract when proposals are received by the State College Board of Regents for the half million dollar physical education and health building; before concluding its session at noon, the board accepts the low bid, as well as those received separately for plumbing, heating and electrical installations, and orders contracts drawn; L. & R.'s bid of $369,995 is below those offered by Gerhardt Construction Co. of Cape Girardeau, Penzel Construction Co. of Jackson, James Bright Construction Co. of St. Louis and C.A. Hood of Cape Girardeau.
Grinding its way through official channels on the route to final approval, the Army Engineers' flood control plan for Cape Girardeau has passed two other hurdles and is now in the hands of Gov. Forrest Smith for his review; with minor modifications the report, which already had district and division engineers' approval, was adopted by the Board of Engineers for Rivers and Harbors, a permanent body sitting in Washington, D.C.
The Rev. John P. McDonald, pastor of the Jackson circuit of the Methodist church, conducts cervices at McLain's Chapel in the morning; in the afternoon he preaches at Rock Hill.
A number of leading workers in the Missouri Anti-Saloon League are in Cape Girardeau to explain in local pulpits how the organization is "keeping on the firing line" in the fight for prohibition; Dr. A.H. Post of St. Louis, superintendent of the organization, speaks at Centenary Methodist Church in the morning and First Christian Church in the evening; the Rev. A.S.J. Baldridge of Fredericktown, district superintendent, speaks at the evening services at Centenary.
Southeast Missourian librarian Sharon Sanders compiles the information for the daily Out of the Past column. She also writes a blog called "From the Morgue" that showcases interesting historical stories from the newspaper. Check out her blog at semissourian.com/history.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.