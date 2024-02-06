Out of the past: March 2

1999

Jackson has been rated first among 62 cities seeking approval of projects under the State Revolving Loan Program; acceptance into the program should save the city about $3.1 million in interest over the life of sewer and water bonds authorized by voters in August.

Six Jackson firefighters and three Cape Girardeau firefighters worked 45 minutes to free Matt VanAmburg, 24, of Jackson from his pickup truck, after he ran off the road at a high rate of speed and into the home of Jeff and Renda Eggimann, 1407 Oak St. in Jackson, at 11:10 p.m. Sunday; the truck jumped a railroad-tie retaining wall along the driveway, crashed through the garage door and struck the family's van; the crash cracked walls of the house; the driver's rescue marked the first use of Jackson's "Jaws of Life" extrication equipment; VanAmburg is in fair condition at a local hospital.

1974

With less than one winter past, deterioration has already set in around the Missouri Pacific Railroad Co. tracks on Independence Street between Frederick and Henderson; city manager W.G. Lawley says the railroad will soon have to do more repair work.

Robert F. Hemperley, president of St. Louis-Cape Bus Lines, Inc., announces that the Interstate Commerce Commission has granted authority to Cape Transit Co., a subsidiary of American Transit Corp., and Chromally American Corp., to acquire assets of the local bus line; the new owners have taken over operation of the line, and Hemperley will continue to represent the company at 16-18 N. Frederick St., which property he is retaining.